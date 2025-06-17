How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update

The much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update is out now, and the Chase the Skies game drop introduces an array of new features, such as the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals. The update also makes modifications to existing items and blocks to improve the gameplay experience and ensure an uninterrupted yearning for the mines.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update introduces the happy ghast and the Vibrant Visuals overhaul (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Ad

Trending

Head to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or locate it in the recently played tab. Choose Minecraft from the list of games and select the Options button. Now, choose "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates". The update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin soon. During the update, ensure your device doesn't turn off and has a stable internet connection to prevent corruption of files.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update to get your hands on the happy ghast mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of Minecraft Bedrock:

Ad

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Now, select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. Ensure you are connected to the internet before you queue the update. Once found, the update will be added to your download queue. Now, wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update and its new features successfully installed.

Ad

Nintendo Switch

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update from the Nintendo eShop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Similar to other consoles, Nintendo also offers a seamless way to get the latest Minecraft version and updates on its devices. Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update on your Switch and Switch 2:

Ad

Open Minecraft on your Switch device. Once the game opens, you will get a notification for a new update to the game. Click or tap the pop-up on the top and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Now, choose the Update and add it to your download queue. If you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.90 update manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, select "Software Update" and then "Via the Internet" to start downloading the Chase the Skies update. During the update, keep your console connected to the internet and ensure it doesn't turn off.

Ad

Also read: All Minecraft Vibrant Visuals system requirements

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head to the individual app stores to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 on Pocket Edition for your Android and iOS mobile devices by navigating to the individual app stores and queuing the update from the store listings:

Ad

Search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page on your app store opens, you'll notice the Open/Play button has been replaced by an "Update" button. Tap the Update button and ensure you have an active internet connection during the update process to prevent file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure your device is not turned off while the game is being updated.

Ad

It is also important to mention that most mobile devices will have automatic updates enabled to ensure that all applications are updated to the latest available version. However, if this feature is not turned on or you wish to update manually, simply follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The new Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. In recent years, it has become an all-access point for players to manage the base game and even popular spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons.

Ad

The Minecraft launcher will automatically check for new updates and hotfixes to the game released by Mojang every time it is launched. Once located, it is downloaded and installed immediately before the game starts, ensuring players are always on the latest version. However, you can do this manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click this link to head to the launcher's download page. Download the executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once installed, sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use. Next, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Now, head to the left of the green Play button on the lower side to the small drop-down. Select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and just hit the green Play button. Now, wait for the launcher to download the required update files for 1.21.90. During the update, ensure you have a stable network and your PC is not turned off. Once done, hit the Play button again and the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update successfully installed.

Ad

Also read: How to find the perfect seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!