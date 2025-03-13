Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview updates will now release sooner in the week

Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview are some of the most interesting aspects of the game's development, offering players a chance to test new and upcoming features ahead of their official release. Now, a recent decision by the developers will allow gamers to test these experimental builds even sooner, making the process faster and more seamless.

Here's everything you need to know about the change in the Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview timeline.

Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview updates are now set to release on Tuesdays

Traditionally, Minecraft Bedrock beta and previews, as well as snapshots, have been released almost every Wednesday, offering players a chance to test new features and bug fixes ahead of their official implementation. This made Wednesdays one of the most sought-after days of the week for Minecraft enthusiasts and fans, allowing them to try out new builds weekly.

However, a recent post on the social media platform Bluesky by Josh Mulanax, release manager at Mojang, suggests that these experimental builds are now set to release on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays, advancing the process by one day. When asked about the reason behind this change, Josh stated that it was to get the JIRA bugs and stats sooner:

"We'll get JIRA bugs and stats sooner each week (we look at anonymized crash rates and performance regularly), which lets us ideally fix issues a bit faster"

According to him, this change will essentially let the developers fix issues faster and get them resolved earlier in the week, allowing for a more seamless gameplay experience for players. With Mojang's intricate and extensive bug reporting system, this change could greatly improve the response rate to issues and persistent bugs.

Players will have to wait till next Tuesday to see what Mojang has in store for them. If the latest Minecraft leaks are to be believed, the much-awaited Spring Drop is almost here. This could prompt the developers to push updates and changes to features that are set to be added as part of this year's first drop through the upcoming Minecraft Bedrock beta and previews.

Additionally, with Minecraft Live 2025 just around the corner, a host of improvements and new features will make their way to the game soon. Once the new features, items, or changes are announced, players can expect Mojang to gradually roll out these experimental builds before they are shipped to the release edition.

