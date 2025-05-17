5 biggest features coming in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update is just around the corner, and players are excited to get their hands on the array of new features and items set to arrive with the update. Apart from that, they can also expect bug fixes and performance improvements to enhance the gameplay experience for players.

Here are the 5 biggest features coming in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update.

5 biggest features that are coming in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update

1) Happy Ghast

Happy ghasts in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update could revolutionise transport in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast was one of the biggest announcements of this year's much-awaited Minecraft Live, so it comes as no surprise that players cannot wait to try the array of features and abilities of the new mob. The summer drop will add the dried ghast, ghastlings, and the adult happy ghast variants.

The baby dried ghast mob can be rescued from the Nether region and submerged in water to get the Ghastlings. It can then be fed snowballs to spawn the adult variant. Once it has spawned, players can tame the happy ghast using the harness. This item will allow them to essentially tame the mob and ride it like a giant airship, making it a brilliant mode of transport in the game.

The happy ghast in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update is set to become a favorite method of transportation, allowing players to reach areas of higher elevations as well as build sky and mountain bases with ease. It will also make crossing water bodies easier while taking advantage of the leashing abilities to carry mobs and items.

2) Overhaul to leads

Leads will receive a host of new features as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update will also introduce a major overhaul to leads, one of the most useful items in the game. As part of the game drop, players will now be able to leash multiple mobs, allowing them to carry different or the same types using a single lead or multiple leads.

The update to the leads in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update will also allow players to leash and bind the new happy ghast mob or even attach a boat to it, making it a breeze to transport items like boats as well as mobs such as villagers and Iron Golems.

Additionally, they will also be able to leash certain entities like horses to cross waterbodies with relative ease. This makes it a great way for players to pick them up for exploring large biomes with ease, without needing to tame another one.

3) Vibrant Visuals

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update will add Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual upgrade to the game in in decades (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from the happy ghast, Vibrant Visuals was perhaps one of the defining moments of this year's Live. It is one of the biggest overhauls to the visual aesthetics of the game in decades, massively transforming how the game looks and feels. The update resembles shaders and adds significant graphics enhancements such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more.

The graphics overhaul of the visual update will significantly transform the current look of the game and bring it in line with modern graphics styles in 2025. Additionally, this feature is set to become the default visual style for all compatible devices, allowing all supported platforms to experience this overhaul with ease.

4) Player locator bar

The player locator bar is going to become one of the most popular features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar could become one of the most versatile features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update. It will add a locator bar to the existing HUD, allowing players to locate their teammates and friends in worlds with multiple players, including servers and Realms.

The locator bar will replace the current XP bar when one or more players join the world. The bar will feature a colored marker for each player present in that session, making it a great way to locate teammates or reach their positions in the world. Coupled with the happy ghast, the bar is a great way to navigate the endless biomes and yearn for the mines.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update will also offer players the ability to hide from the player locator bar by crouching and wearing mob heads or carved pumpkins. They can also use potions of invisibility to evade the bar, making it a great workaround for SMP servers or hide-and-seek maps in the game.

5) Saddle overhaul

Saddles will receive a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update will also bring a major change to the saddles, allowing players to finally craft the nifty item. Players will be able to craft it using three leather and an iron ingot, making it a much better method than stumbling across it. Additionally, they will be able to remove it using shears, making it a hassle-free way to apply or remove the item.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update will also allow saddles, horse armor, and carpets to be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by applying shears to them. Apart from this, saddles have been removed from loot pools from chests such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, to be replaced with 1-5 leather instead.

