Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on guide

The Bedrock marketplace is giving away the Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on as part of the celebration of fifteen years of the game. The unique pack adds an in-game version of the real-life time capsule in the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington, allowing players to create their own capsule of memories and items.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on.

What is the Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on?

The Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on is a free pack being given away to players as part of the celebration of 15 years of the game in the Bedrock marketplace. It adds a unique time capsule that faithfully recreates the real-life installation at the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington, which is set to open on the 30th anniversary, on May 17, 2039.

The Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on adds a unique time capsule under a cherry blossom, featuring an adorable animation where two popular default characters come and set up the installation. Once done, players can put in an array of items and blocks to store as keepsakes inside the capsule.

Once players have placed their desired items, blocks, and things, they will get a prompt to select their desired settings. They can choose to name the capsule and then decide the time format to be followed — either the Minecraft time, which follows the in-game speed (20 minutes = 1 day), or the Real World Time (24 hours = 1 day).

Next, they can choose the duration of locking the capsule, ranging from one second to fifteen years, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the game on May 17, 2039. The time capsule is a great way for players to store favorite items or even jot down their memories on a book and quill and place it for their future selves.

Each stored item will also get a unique label that shows how they have been preserved, making it a great way for players to show off their treasures from back in the memory lane.

How to get the Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on in the Marketplace

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on from the Bedrock Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on can be obtained for free from the Minecraft Marketplace. Just head to the in-game store and search for the pack or click on this deep link to open it in-game.

Before you claim the time capsule add-on, it is recommended to ensure you are logged in to the game with your official Microsoft account. This ensures that the pack is bound to your account. Once it is opened in the game, click on the Free button with the Minecoin logo next to it to obtain the pack for free.

Next, you can choose to download it to your device. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the Time Capsule add-on and use it in a world of your choice. Ideally, it is recommended to try this in a new save to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Once you load a new world, you will get a manual for the Minecraft Time Capsule add-on in your inventory. It will list the recipe for crafting the capsule alongside useful information regarding its usage and a guide to storing and locking it. The Minecraft Bedrock Time Capsule add-on is a great way to preserve memories and unlock them in the future, similar to the real-life capsule.

