5 reasons why Minecraft Java still feels like the ‘Real’ version, despite Bedrock’s advancements

Minecraft Java is the earliest version of the game that was released as part of the original debut of the game. Ever since then, Mojang has released the Bedrock edition to make the game more accessible to a wider audience across various devices. However, some players still feel that the Java edition is the 'real' version of the game, despite the advancements in Bedrock.

Here are five reasons why Minecraft Java edition still feels like the ‘Real’ version, despite Bedrock’s advancements.

Extensive customizations and other reasons why Minecraft Java still feels like the ‘Real’ version of the game

1) It is the original release edition

Minecraft Java is the original release edition of the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Java is the first version that was released in 2009 as part of the classic, the second phase in the development cycle of the game. It is the first version of the game that players got their hands on and was instrumental in contributing to its overwhelming popularity in its heyday.

Despite being released together as part of the release edition in 2011, the Java edition has been around for longer. This prompted many players to consider it the real version despite the similar release timeline. Despite the developer's effort at parity, the Java edition is considered the original variant, while Bedrock is a replication for support on other platforms.

2) Promoted and grew the extensive modding culture

The modding community was built on the foundations of Java edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Java edition was instrumental in setting the standards and expanding the game's extensive modding community. Since its inception, players have come up with thousands of mods and packs that offer many features, significantly broadening the gameplay horizon.

The array of mods and the extensive community were built on the back of the Java edition, so it comes as no surprise that a majority of gamers believe that this is the real version of the game. While many add-ons in the Bedrock store are paid, most mods for this edition can be obtained for free, allowing more players to enjoy the customizations.

3) Gave rise to server culture

Minecraft Java was instrumental in cultivating the server culture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Java edition was the foundation for the rise of some of the biggest servers and SMPs like Hypixel, Minexplex, and more. The multiplayer ability allowed the growth of an array of factions and survival servers that grew into massive communities spanning millions of players.

Despite the presence of Realms in the Bedrock edition, the multiplayer servers in Java were more deeply rooted and were essentially the originators of the culture in Minecraft. Additionally, Realms requires a paid subscription, while players can join and play in most Java servers at no additional cost, allowing more gamers to engage in them.

4) Legacy popularity among YouTubers and gamers

Legacy gamers and YouTubers still prefer the Minecraft Java edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Despite becoming equally popular, most gamers as well as streamers still prefer the Java edition over the Bedrock due to its smoother operation and seamless gameplay experience. Most of these gamers began on Java, so they still hold onto it as the real version of the game. While it is easy to convert your Minecraft world to a different edition, the majority still stick to this version.

Similarly, most legacy players began their Minecraft journey on the Java edition, so they prefer playing the 'real' version on their PCs. Despite support on multiple platforms and devices, most of the old players would prefer playing the game on their PCs since it offers much more complicated modding and customization abilities.

5) Diverse world-editing abilities

Minecraft Java has much more robust world-editing capabilities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Java edition features a much more robust world-editing and modification system, allowing regular players as well as mega builders the freedom to completely modify the terrain. On the other hand, Bedrock edition has very limited world-editing abilities, and add-ons for the same are very less.

Java features extensive mods like Effortless Building, WorldEdit, MCEdit, and custom world generators that essentially give players god-like control over terrain and structures. So it is quite natural that players who are used to such control would naturally consider it the real or original edition.

