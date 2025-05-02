This weird Minecraft bug has been in the game for nearly 13 years

Minecraft bugs are an integral part of the game, and over the years, players have faced numerous glitches and issues. Mojang is usually quick to respond to these issues, addressing them as part of hotfixes or preview builds for upcoming updates. However, one strange bug has not been fixed for nearly thirteen years, making it the oldest unresolved one in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the weird Minecraft bug that has been in the game for nearly 13 years.

Strange Minecraft bug has been in the game for nearly 13 years

It could be a while before this Minecraft bug is resolved (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft bugs are a part of the gameplay where players face certain issues or glitches and promptly report them to Mojang through their extensive feedback system. The developers actively resolve these issues, pushing out hotfixes or patches to ensure that the gameplay remains unaffected.

However, there is one bug that has not been resolved for nearly 13 years, making it the oldest unresolved issue in the game. MC-4 is a rather unique bug that was first reported way back on October 24, 2012. Essentially, when an item lands on the edge of a block, the client sometimes makes it fall over the edge while the server leaves it on the edge.

At the outset, this might seem like a simple issue caused due to the client thinking the drop can fall based on a slightly different location and then attempting to predict the future incorrectly. However, the Minecraft bug is much more complex and deep-rooted, contributing majorly to its lack of resolution.

Essentially, the position of things and items in the game is stored as Doubles, in 64 bits. However, this data is relayed between client and server as Floats (32 bits). Since Floats are half the size of Doubles, there is some rounding, essentially leading to the bug.

This might lead many to wonder why the information is not relayed in 64 bits, since that would resolve all issues. However, this would cause an issue of its own — it will double the size of network traffic, resulting in a major impact on devices, especially for players running the game on slow connections. Thus, the resolution would essentially lead to the game glitching and making it nearly unplayable.

It is for this conundrum that the MC-4 has become the longest unresolved Minecraft bug in the game, spanning over a decade. It is possible that the developers could come up with a fix in the future to resolve the issue. Since the impact of the bug is not that major, Mojang could be slating it for a future resolution.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

