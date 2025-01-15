New Minecraft Bedrock preview finally fixes annoying enderman bug

The latest Minecraft Bedrock preview has finally addressed an annoying enderman bug in the game. Last year, players discovered a peculiar movement glitch concerning the grass-block-loving mob, and it resulted in unexpected eliminations and unexplained damage. The issue was widespread, and thousands of players complained about it before it got resolved in the latest build.

Here's all you need to know about the annoying enderman bug rectified by the latest Minecraft Bedrock preview.

How new Minecraft Bedrock preview finally fixes annoying enderman glitch

The latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview has finally addressed a long-standing bug where endermen mobs in boats or minecarts would escape rather than being trapped in them. This caused a host of issues, where after attacking an enderman in a boat, the mob would teleport away server-side but visually remain in the vessel.

Additionally, many players complained that despite visually being trapped in the boat or a minecart, the enderman would actually be free. This was proven by a few who damaged the mob in boats but were eliminated by it in a rather annoying fashion. This bug was listed on the Mojang bug tracker under many listings, such as MCPE-31761, 182432, 26054, 51437, and more.

Thankfully, the latest patch notes for the 1.21.60.27 beta and preview listed the resolution of MCPE-31761, the parent bug:

"Fixed an issue to prevent Enderman from teleporting when riding boats and minecarts"

Players playing the latest preview will now be able to trap an enderman in a boat and eliminate or escape the mob without being eliminated randomly.

Many breathed a sigh of relief following news of the fix, and some even joked that Bedrock edition players will finally be able to eliminate endermen in a normal way.

While some players enjoyed this resolution, others were sad that eliminating the enderman in Minecraft Bedrock has become a rather easy task, in parity with Java. Nevertheless, they will have to wait for the next public update for these experimental changes to be officially implemented in the game.

Mojang has not given any notification or announcement regarding when the next update could arrive. However, the latest Minecraft leaks suggest that players will be getting a major game drop in Spring — fans of the endermen may have to wait for leaves to turn brown before they can escape the clutches of the errant mob bug.

