How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview

Mojang released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview on January 15, 2025. This experimental build introduces changes and modifications to existing blocks and items to improve the gameplay experience. It also refines biomes and brings parity between the two editions (Java and Bedrock) of the game.

Please note that this beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. It is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

Look for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview from the store listing (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Additionally, you can enjoy the latest features implemented in this experimental build if you have an active Xbox Game Pass (regular or Ultimate edition) subscription for your console.

Launch the Xbox app store or your Microsoft Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and go to the search bar. Enter "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed there, select it and click on the "Install" button. Wait for the required files to get downloaded and ensure that you have a stable internet connection while the preview files are installed. To prevent the files from getting corrupted, it is recommended that you do not turn off your device during the update.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Go to the Minecraft app and download the latest 1.21.60.27 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these simple steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the game library, or the "Frequently Played" tab on your desired console. Head to the sidebar on your left and click on the "Preview" button. Next, select the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Now, click on the "Download" button and wait for the files to be installed. It is advised to not turn off your console and ensure that you have an active internet connection to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Head over to the individual app store and download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios/Google)

Thanks to Mojang's recent implementation of support for mobile devices, you can easily try experimental builds and changes on Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android and iOS. Here's how you can experience the new gameplay changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview on your favorite mobile device:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred device. Head to the Minecraft page or search "Minecraft" to open the store listing. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the "Join the Beta" prompt/button. Wait for the game files to get downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, this will replace the latest official edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and head to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Sign up for the beta using your linked account. Next, you will receive an email on your registered ID which will include access links for the experimental version. Open the email and tap on the "View in TestFlight" button or follow the link to accept it. Next, choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview on your iOS device.

Note that if you are an existing beta user, you can also go to the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available preview. The "Open/Play" button on the store page will be replaced by an "Update" button. Simply hit the button and wait for the latest files to get installed. Once done, you will be able to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can get your hands on the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview if you have the Bedrock Edition of the game installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you don't own a copy of the Bedrock edition, you can purchase it from the official website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store. Once downloaded and installed, here's how you can run this latest beta and preview on your PC:

For existing Beta edition players:

Simply head over to the games section on the Microsoft store and update to the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview (Image via Microsoft)

If you have an existing version like the Bedrock 1.21.60.25 beta and preview installed, you will need to manually visit the Microsoft Store app. Simply head to the app library and queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview with the following steps:

Go to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of available games.

Click on the "Update" button next to it and wait for the files to get installed.

However, if you do not get the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, simply click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part to manually run another search and queue the list of updates.

Apart from this, you can also visit the Xbox app to update to the latest preview edition. Simply head to the list of installed apps and games on the left sidebar and select "Preview". Next, you must click on the "Update" button to update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview seamlessly.

For new Beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview from the official launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time downloading an experimental build, simply go to the official Minecraft launcher and choose Bedrock from the list of available game editions on the sidebar. Then, you must follow these simple steps to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview:

Click on the lower drop-down menu labeled "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button and expand it to see the list of available installation options.

Next, select the "Latest preview" option below it and hit the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview.

Wait while the files are downloaded and installed successfully. Once this is done, you should be able to access the latest build and enjoy the new changes ahead of their official release.

