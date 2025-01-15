  • home icon
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview patch notes: Parity changes, bug fixes, and more

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Jan 15, 2025 17:49 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview
Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview now out (Image via Mojang)

On January 15, 2025, Mojang Studios released Minecraft 1.21.60.27 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition. In the previous beta and preview, developers had revealed exciting new features for 2025's first game drop update. However, the Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview primarily focus on bug fixes and minor changes to the game. Moreover, the leaf litter blocks are still missing in Bedrock Edition, even though they were added to Java Edition last week.

However, fans shouldn't be disappointed by the lack of new features, as some annoying bugs have been fixed in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 (such as endermen caught in boats being able to attack). Without further ado, let's dive into the patch notes for the latest Minecraft beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Audio

  • Music volume now goes back to normal when exiting the game from a Pale Garden biome (MCPE-188766)

Blocks

  • Open and Closed Eyeblossoms no longer appear in the Creative Inventory for worlds that have not been updated to 1.21.50 (MCPE-189030)

Gameplay

  • Fixed issue where players who entered a world while crawling would sometimes take suffocation damage (MCPE-185676)

Mobs

  • Fixed issue preventing Squid from rotating to match their movement
  • Fixed an issue to prevent Enderman from teleporting when riding Boats and Minecarts (MCPE-31761)

Vanilla Parity

  • Wheat color is now yellow on a Map instead of green (MCPE-148982)
  • Shearing Cave Vines with Glow Berries when sneaking now shears the Cave Vine instead of dropping Glow Berries (MCPE-189118)

Biomes

  • Seagrass now generates more frequently, with the amount of tall Seagrass varying by biome (MCPE-188870)
  • Kelp can now generate at any depth, leading to increased overall generation (MCPE-188870)
  • Mangrove Swamp downfall value now matches that of regular Swamp (MCPE-156495)
  • Mangrove Swamp underwater fog now gradually fades out after entering water, as it does in other biomes (MCPE-158256)
  • Fossils now generate under Mangrove Swamps, similar to regular Swamps (MCPE-175680)
  • Jungle Bushes now use Oak Leaves for foliage, aligning with the intended game aesthetic, despite their Jungle Log trunks (MCPE-164963)

Sounds

  • Wood stripping now plays a wood stripping sound instead of a wood step sound (MCPE-106552)
  • Creating a Grass Path now makes a shovel flattening sound instead of a grass step sound (MCPE-114390)

World Generation

  • Fixed issue that caused new terrain generation to not match already saved chunks in some Biomes (MCPE-175332)

Also Read: Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.25 beta and preview patch notes

Technical Updates

Component

  • Moved the "minecraft:compostable" item component out of experimental and to Release. Moved the related scripting apis out of Beta to Release

Editor

  • Added a new Workbench tool which allows for quickly changing block states for blocks with modifiable properties (doors, fences, etc)
  • Added ContinuousAction to supported key binding actions that simulate key repeats at set tick intervals
  • Added 'Test World', 'Export', and 'Settings' to the ActionBar
  • Added missing image for 'Navigation Panel' in the ActionBar
  • Updated rotation slider to be an integer
  • Fixed incorrect maximum value for fixed distance mode
  • Fixed a bug that caused text field to lose focus when another UI element is hovered

Experimental Technical Updates

API

  • Rename handleCounts interface to HandleCounts in @minecraft/debug_utilities module.
  • Fixed BlockLocationIterator crash that could happen if the BlockVolume that the iterator came from was deleted first.

Experimental

  • Focus Target Camera has vertical_rotation_limits of [0.0, 180.0] by default to reflect world space changes
  • Focus Target camera now stops targeting when either clear from the camera command is used, or when the target is over 64 chunks away from the camera

Stability and Performance

  • Experimental support for applying a service-driven texture memory budget in low memory situations. When enabled, memory will be conserved by progressively reducing resolution of some textures as usage approaches the budgeted limit.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.27 preview is available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS devices. As for Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta, it is only available on Google PlayStore for Android users who are part of Minecraft's Beta program.

हिन्दी