One Minecraft happy ghast feature clearly doesn't make sense

The Minecraft happy ghast is one of the coolest features that players have fallen in love with ever since they were announced in this year's live. The gentle, floating mob has transformed transport in the game and allowed players to easily reach more areas. However, the mob's design has a critical flaw that goes against its basic principles.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft happy ghast feature that doesn't make sense.

Minecraft happy ghasts have a unique feature that does not make a lot of sense

The Minecraft happy ghast receives damage from being submerged in water (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft happy ghast is one of the most popular features that is set to make its way to the game. The floating mob has made it significantly easier for players to travel around the world, and the ability to navigate allows players to reach new heights. However, there is an issue that seems like a critical flaw in the mob's functioning.

If you submerge a happy ghast in water, it starts taking damage after a few seconds. Continuing to do so essentially drowns and eliminates the mob. This is a rather interesting feature, given that players have to waterlog a dried ghast to turn it into a ghastling and essentially make it "alive".

Additionally, the mob also has gill-like features on its side and is known to prefer water-based items like snowballs. It is rather surprising that the mob takes damage from being submerged in water. The ability to dive underwater would have made the happy ghast a brilliant way to explore underwater structures and resources, and make a hasty escape if air runs low.

It could be possible that the developers might add a feature allowing the mob to be submerged underwater, given its affinity for the resource. With the summer drop around the corner, Mojang could expand the abilities of the happy ghast and turn it into one of the most powerful modes of transportation in the game.

The Minecraft happy ghast is a great mob for multiplayer worlds, allowing up to four players to travel and explore together. The ability to dive underwater could make it a great asset for underwater bases or even for raiding ocean monuments and sunken treasure. The recent leash updates have also allowed players to tie boats and mobs to the ghast, making it a truly powerful asset in the game.

