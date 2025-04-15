Minecraft announces major leash upgrades coming in next game drop

Minecraft has just announced an array of major upgrades to the leash as part of the upcoming game drop. These are among the most versatile items in the game, allowing players to guide or travel with mobs and items. This new update revamps the item's ability, adding a wide range of uses, including support for the happy ghasts as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the major upgrades to the leash in the latest experimental build.

Note: This feature is currently only available in Java edition snapshots. Support for Beta is expected soon.

Minecraft reveals major overhaul to leashes as part of upcoming game drop

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w16a has introduced a major overhaul to leads, one of the most versatile items in the game, that has been used for leashing various mobs like cows, horses, sheep, and even the happy ghast.

As part of the update, players can now leash multiple mobs, allowing players to carry different or same types using a single lead or multiple leads. Players can crouch while leashing different mobs to each other, allowing them to control them freely without attaching to them.

However, leads will still snap if they are stretched too long. Additionally, it cannot be used to leash multiple players or bind them. The update also makes it easier for players to bind or unbind leashes from fences. Players can now crouch before interacting with a fence knot to remove it from there and leash it to them.

Apart from this, players can now leash mobs to boats and chest boats apart from the existing fences. Additionally, they can also be leashed to the happy ghast, allowing mobs like horses to cross waterbodies with relative ease. The leads can also be used to leash the happy ghast or even attach a boat to it, paving the way for near-endless gameplay opportunities.

The new update also allows players to borrow leads by right-clicking them, as long as they are not owned by other players. Apart from this, players can now also remove leashes using shears — however, leads owned by other players cannot be cut. These shears can also be used on ghast harnesses, allowing for their easy removal.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

