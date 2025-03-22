What is Happy Ghast in Minecraft?

The latest live stream from Mojang introduced the happy ghast in Minecraft, a unique mob set to make its way as part of the second game drop. This variant of the regular ghast possesses some wonderful qualities and has a host of uses in the game.

Ad

Here's everything to know about the happy ghast in Minecraft.

Note: The happy ghast will be added in the second game drop. It can be found in upcoming snapshots and previews.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

What is the happy ghast in Minecraft?

Use the happy ghast in Minecraft to roam the overworld in style (Image via Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast is a new mob in Minecraft that is set to be added as part of the second game drop, teased during Minecraft Live 2025. It is a variant of the regular ghast and can be obtained from a dried ghast in the Nether. This unique mob is essentially a happy version of the ghast and has a massive perk that makes it a game-changer.

Ad

Trending

Players can craft a harness and put it on the happy ghast to ride it and fly around the overworld in style. The flying happy ghast can accommodate up to three additional players, making it a great way to traverse the endless biomes in style. The ability to fly with ease without the need for elytra makes it a major asset for survival players who wish to scale higher grounds.

The happy ghast in Minecraft adds a new level of accessibility to players, allowing them to reach greater heights and even build sky bases to prevent ambushes from vagrant mobs. It can be obtained quite easily, making it a great addition to the game.

Ad

How to get happy ghast in Minecraft

You must grow a dried ghast to get the happy ghast in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast in Minecraft can be acquired by transforming a dried ghast. Head over to the Nether biome to look for one and break it with your hands or a tool to harvest it. You can also craft the block with ghast tears and a bone block.

Ad

Once acquired, submerge the dried ghast block in water or waterlog it. After some time, it will hatch a ghastling — a baby variant of the happy ghast. You must then feed it snowballs to help it grow into a Happy ghast. Once grown, you can use a ghast harness to ride it around the world and explore the endless biomes and arenas.

You can easily craft a ghast harness using leather, glass, and wool. Once crafted, approach the happy ghast and interact using the harness to place it on the mob. You can now ride it around the world. Additionally, a free happy ghast with the harness will have the glasses off while a mob in use will have the glasses equipped, allowing players to find a free one with ease.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft Live 2025 recap: Highlights of all features and announcements

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!