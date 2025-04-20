How to move mobs using happy ghast in Minecraft

The happy ghast in Minecraft has become one of the coolest mobs in the game, allowing players to travel in a new way and reach great heights. The latest leash update allows items such as boats to be tied to it, enabling the easy transportation of mobs from one place to another. This replaces the traditional method of moving them, making it a great feature for players who build farms.

Here's how you can move mobs using the happy ghast in Minecraft.

Note: This feature is currently only available in Java edition snapshots. Support for Beta is expected soon.

Guide to moving mobs using happy ghast in Minecraft

The new update to leads and leashing allows players to move mobs using the happy ghast in Minecraft, making it quicker and more efficient than the old format of traveling with them. Players can either use a boat or leash the mob directly to the happy ghast and get it moving.

Here's how you can move mobs using the happy ghast:

1) Get a happy ghast

You can obtain a happy ghast by rescuing the dried ghast from the Nether and growing it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first step is to get yourself a happy ghast. You can do so by visiting the Nether and rescuing a dried ghast. Submerge it in water to get the ghastling and then feed it snowballs to make it grow. Once grown, you have a happy ghast in your hands.

Craft a harness and interact with the happy ghast to get it ready for transportation or flight. Once harnessed, you can control it and navigate it as you desire, making it a great travel option.

2) Get leads

You can craft or obtain leads by looting chests and boxes in ancient cities or woodland mansions in your world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Leads are one of the most useful items in Minecraft, allowing you to carry and move mobs and items. As part of the latest experimental update, leads have a much more robust use case, allowing players to chain multiple mobs and even use them with the happy ghast.

You can craft leads using strings and slimeballs or you can obtain it as loot in ancient city chests, suspicious gravel in trail ruins, and even as buried treasure or items within Woodland mansions. It is recommended to have at least 3-4 leads at hand.

3) Move mobs

Once you have acquired the happy ghast in Minecraft and the leads, it is time to move the mobs. You can do so using two methods — by using a boat or by leashing the mob directly.

Here's how you can do both:

A) Using a boat

You can bind a boat to the happy ghast in Minecraft and pick up multiple mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can use a boat to move multiple mobs at once, as opposed to using a leash on a single mob. Simply spawn a boat near the happy ghast. Next, crouch and leash the boat, and then leash the happy ghast to tie the boat to it. Do it multiple times till you see that the boat is attached to the mob.

Once attached, simply ride the happy ghast and navigate it towards any mob you wish to pick up and move. Touching the boat will put that mob inside, allowing you to carry it anywhere.

Note: If the boat is not leashing to the happy ghast in Minecraft, try leashing it to yourself and then leashing it to the mob. Crouch and remove the leash to bind them together.

B) Leashing the mob directly

Use the happy ghast in Minecraft to move mobs across water or to other parts of your world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Instead of using the boat, you can also leash the mob directly to the happy ghast, allowing you to take it across water bodies, up structures, or wherever you wish to place it.

Simply crouch and leash the mob, and then use another leash on the happy ghast in Minecraft. This will bind the mob to the floating creature. Now, you can ride it and move the mob. However, it is worth mentioning that you can only move one mob when you directly leash it (unlike the boat, where you can take on multiple mobs).

