Players are always on the hunt for the best Minecraft coastal village seeds to set up an extensive farming base. Apart from being a great source of water, it also provides a great line of defense, preventing rampant attacks from hostile mobs or animals.

Here are the 5 best Minecraft coastal village seeds you need to try.

Seaside village and other best Minecraft coastal village seeds

1) Seaside Village

Seaside village offers an array of resources and mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 844424960132732

Spawn biome: ocean

Seaside Village is a unique world seed that spawns you in a quaint village next to the ocean. It is primarily an agricultural settlement with an array of farms and 2-3 farmers you can trade with. The plentiful village and surrounding resources easily make this one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds on this list.

Additionally, the area features wide open spaces, allowing you to construct additional farms and structures to enhance the village. The line of water on the side also acts as a great barrier, protecting you from mob attacks in the night.

2) Coastal Cottages

The positioning of the water as a barricade easily makes this one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds on this list (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 1125900053845811

Spawn biome: beach

Coastal Cottages is another world seed that spawns you at the coast of a wide sea in a rather crescent-shaped pattern. The village is spread out far and wide, with many farmers as well as livestock such as horses and sheep, easily making it one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds.

Additionally, there is an extensive mineshaft just under the village, offering you sweet loot and resources if you brave the hostile mobs and venture down there. There is also a stream of lava nearby, allowing you to venture to the Nether early on in the gameplay.

3) Wasteland

Restore this abandoned village if you want some adventure (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 1125900053845811

Spawn biome: beach

If you ever wished to live in an apocalyptic wasteland, this seed could be the perfect one for you. You are spawned in an abandoned or infected village, surrounded by an array of zombies. However, since you spawn in the day, they are cleared easily, making this one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds to create a starter base.

Despite being an abandoned village, you will find an array of chests filled with items such as apples, emeralds, and even books. If you wish to live a solitary life and grow your crops and animals, this is one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds for you. Apart from this, you can explore nearby villages if you need trades with mobs like fletchers or blacksmiths, making it a rather good choice.

4) Serenity's edge

The array of resources easily ranks this as one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 2251800000689189

Spawn biome: beach

Serenity's edge is a unique seed that spawns a village at the edge of the vast oceans, spreading laterally along the coast. The area is surrounded by trees, offering you a decent spread of wood that you can use to craft basic items that can be used to obtain better loot.

Additionally, the trial chamber below the village also offers players the chance to brave the challenges and get their hands on some exotic loot. The ocean nearby has an array of wrecks and monuments that can also offer rare items and resources. The great positioning and availability of items easily rank it as one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds.

5) Water's edge

The unique locations make this one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Seed: 2251800000689189

Spawn biome: beach

This is one of the coolest seeds on this list, spawning you in a village at the edge of the ocean and with an extensive swamp next to it. With the recent firefly bushes in the game, you're in for a treat at night. Additionally, the dense vegetation offers you enough wood to build structures, upgrade, or fuel your items.

Apart from this, the village is covered by water across a majority of its borders, offering players safety and security from rampant attack from hostile mobs like zombies and spiders. Additionally, it also allows you to build mob farms with ease without worrying about invasions or attacks. The strategic positioning and bountiful nature easily rank this as one of the best Minecraft coastal village seeds.

