Mojang adds a feature originally hinted at in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie was released recently, and within weeks, it has topped global charts and amassed over $500 million in box office collections. The live-action adaptation of the bestselling title has become a huge hit, owing to its unique and engaging plot based on the game's world.

Now it seems that Mojang has finally added a rather unique feature to the game that was hinted at in A Minecraft Movie, allowing players to enjoy a rather nifty upgrade to their happy ghasts. Here's everything you need to know.

Note: This feature is currently only available in Java edition snapshots. Support for Beta is expected soon.

Mojang finally adds a happy ghast feature hinted at in A Minecraft Movie

Mojang finally added the ability to leash items and mobs to the happy ghast, allowing players to transport items like boats and even entities like iron golems. This was first seen in A Minecraft Movie, where the ghasts were seen transporting the piglins as they chased Henry, Garrett, and Steve.

In A Minecraft Movie, the ghasts acted as a hot-air balloon, with a platform tied to it. The platform carried the piglins, allowing them to chase the protagonists and attack them. This offered an interesting way of fighting, adding a massive upgrade to the capabilities of these fireball-shooting mobs.

Now, the latest snapshot allows players to recreate this feature and use the mobs in a more versatile way. Players can latch boats to the happy ghast and carry mobs in them, allowing them to transport mobs like villagers and even iron golems to different areas. Additionally, happy ghasts have the ability to carry up to three more players who can use items like TNT or even splash potions while flying.

This essentially turns the goofy-looking mobs seen in A Minecraft Movie into a literal warship, allowing players to transport mobs as well as deal devastating aerial attacks, just like in the film. With an array of DLCs and add-ons based on the movie making its way to the game, it comes as no surprise that the developers have adopted this fan-favorite feature.

The ability to transport items and various mobs using the happy ghast greatly expands the list of travel options available, making it a game-changer and allowing players to try new playstyles. Get your hands on the Minecraft snapshot 25w16a to try this exciting new feature ahead of its release as part of the upcoming game drop.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

