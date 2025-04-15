7 best quotes in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and viewers are flocking to the theatres to watch the first live-action adaptation of the bestselling sandbox title. With over $500 million in box office collections, it is shaping up to be one of the most successful films based on a game.

Ad

Viewers found an array of hilarious quotes and references in the film, some of which have even led to global trends. Here are the seven best quotes from A Minecraft Movie.

Chicken Jockey and other best quotes in A Minecraft Movie

1) Chicken Jockey

Chicken Jockey has become synonymous with the A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

"Chicken Jockey" is perhaps the most popular quote from A Minecraft Movie, spoken by Steve during the fight sequence with Garrett in the woodland mansion. Jack Black's unique delivery and hilarity of the scene easily make it one of the film's signature lines.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, Chicken Jockey has turned into a viral trend, with theatres across the world seeing fans screaming, yelling, and throwing popcorn buckets when the scene comes on the screen. This has led to widespread discussion and social media posts, leading to its increased popularity.

2) I am Steve

One of the most iconic scenes from the film (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

"I am Steve" is one of the most iconic lines from A Minecraft Movie, as it introduces Jack Black as Steve, the legendary default character in Minecraft. The way the line is delivered just after the major fight adds a touch of elegance, making it one of the coolest sequences in the film.

Ad

"I am Steve" became a viral social media trend, with viewers screaming the line when the sequence came on the big screen as well as during any promotional videos or clips on different platforms.

3) Flint and Steel

Flint and Steel is one of the best quotes from A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

"Flint and Steel" is yet another popular line from the film, seen when Steve discovers and activates the Nether Portal. Jack Black's emphatic way of listing the items has made it a running joke among viewers, who look forward to the actor simply speaking the names of items.

Ad

The line became the source of inspiration for an array of memes, with creators speeding up the lines and making clips that are trending across social media platforms.

4) First we mine, then we craft

This was perhaps one of the most well-crafted Easter eggs in A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

"First we mine, then we craft — Minecraft" stands as one of the hardest lines in A Minecraft Movie, serving as an amazing Easter egg and reference to the fans of the bestselling title.

Ad

The quote captured the essence of the game, where players mine for resources and craft them into endless possible structures and items. The unique way of referring to the game's name has made it a popular line among viewers.

5) As a child, I yearned for the mines

Yearning for the mines sent viewers in a frenzy (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

This was one of the breakout quotes from the A Minecraft Movie trailer that made it a viral sensation, with users across social media enjoying the hilarious reference. Referring to the loosening of the child labor laws, it has been a popular phrase about Minecraft for a few years now.

Ad

Fans and viewers were surprised to see this popular meme reference make its way to the film, making it one of the most iconic lines from the engaging storyline.

6) He's not a king, he's a legend

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is perhaps one of the most emotional scenes in the film, with viewers around the globe rallying in the film's support after clips began surfacing online. During the group's walk through the village, Henry sees a pig with a crown and asks Steve if it's a king. Steve responds that he is not a king but a "legend".

This scene was a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade, one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers, who battled cancer and passed away in 2022. The streamer's signature skin was the pig, and the crown on its head was a reference to the array of fan art and images surrounding Technoblade or Technopig.

Ad

7) Lava Chicken

The Lava Chicken song is one of the most popular segments of A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Lava Chicken is part of the famous Lava Chicken song by Steve, referring to the popular dish made by combining lava and chicken. The short but quirky song quickly became an instant hit, with social media users sharing clips of it and celebrating the unique lyrics.

Ad

The peppy song about lava chicken became an instant hit with viewers, easily making it one of the best quotes from A Minecraft Movie. The simple words capture the essential nature of the game, where players can build anything they desire.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie’s end credit scene hints at a possible sequel

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!