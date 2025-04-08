What is Steve's lava chicken song in A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and viewers are rushing to watch their favorite sandbox title on the big screen. The movie features a unique plot with a host of popular mobs. The songs in the film add a unique touch of immersion, including the viral Steve's lava chicken song — a short but sweet ode to the chicken that has taken the internet by storm.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about Steve's lava chicken song in A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie Steve’s lava chicken song lyrics

The peppy song is short but sweet, becoming an instant hit with fans (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steve’s lava chicken song in A Minecraft Movie is essentially Steve's ode to Lava chicken, a unique dish that he invented by combining chicken with lava. He even created a farm for the item as well, allowing him to get his hands on it as he wished.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are the lyrics of Steve’s lava chicken song from A Minecraft Movie:

La-la-la-lava ch-ch-ch-chicken

Steve's Lava Chicken, yeah, it's tasty as hell

Ooh, mamacita, now you're ringing the bell

Crispy and juicy, now you're having a snack

Ooh, super spicy, it's a lava attack

A Minecraft Movie Steve’s lava chicken song lyrics explained

Steve's Lava chicken song has taken the internet by storm (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Steve’s lava chicken song from A Minecraft Movie is an ode to the protein-packed dish that eventually became an add-on, allowing players to experience this unique dish in their Bedrock world. Despite being a rather short song spanning 35 seconds, it features peppy lines that make it stand out as one of the most popular songs from the film.

Ad

That said, here's a line-by-line explanation of Steve’s lava chicken song from A Minecraft Movie:

"La-la-la-lava ch-ch-ch-chicken": Introduces listeners to the two main ingredients of the dish, lava and chicken. The song starts when Steve and the gang come up to the lava chicken shop. "Steve's Lava Chicken, yeah, it's tasty as hell": Steve invented the dish and named it after himself. He claims that it is really tasty. "Ooh, mamacita, now you're ringing the bell": Steve goes on to say that the chicken is so hot and delicious that consumers will keep ringing the bell for another serving of the tasty dish. "Crispy and juicy, now you're having a snack": Since the chicken is cooked in lava, it is crispy and fresh, imparting a rather unique flavour. It is the perfect snack. "Ooh, super spicy, it's a lava attack": Steve warns that the chicken will be super spicy and consuming it will feel like a lava attack. It's a heightened metaphor for how hot and spicy the dish is.

Ad

Steve’s lava chicken song from the film has gained massive popularity, trending across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. With the Chicken Jockey scene causing havoc in theatres worldwide, it would seem that the song is a close contender. While critics haven't been impressed by the live-action adaptation, it has already netted a whopping $157M at the box office during its opening weekend.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black and Jason Momoa save the overworld in a hilarious, action-packed adventure

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!