A Minecraft Movie struggles with critics but finds success with fans

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and viewers are flocking to theaters to watch their favorite sandbox title on the big screen. Despite initial hesitations and negative reviews, the film has been performing phenomenally, charting at number one globally. The movie received rather poor ratings from critics, but it seems that the fans are enjoying the live-action adaptation.

Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie's struggles and success.

A Minecraft Movie finds success among fans despite negative critic reviews

A Minecraft Movie has captured the hearts of viewers in spite of rather low scores and ratings (Image via Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and received a string of negative reviews. With a meagre 47% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.1 on IMDb, it would seem that critics were not a big fan of Jack Black yelling "Chicken Jockey" or Jason Momoa fighting off piglin mobs.

However, fans seem to rally in support of the film, with millions of viewers watching the live-action adaptation of their favorite sandbox title in theatres. The film had a budget of $150 million, and just in its opening weekend, it grossed over $157 million in the United States, making it one of the most successful video game adaptations of all time.

With over $300 million in worldwide collections since its release, it is safe to say that the film has been received quite well. Players of the game, as well as fans, have embraced the movie, celebrating things such as the heartfelt Technoblade cameo and even Steve yelling the name of things like "Chicken Jockey" — a global trend that has taken social media by storm.

Apart from gamers, casual viewers also enjoyed the film due to its simple and engaging plot, allowing non-Minecraft fans to understand the universe and yearn for the mines. Additionally, the star-studded cast of Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and even Emma Myers prompted many movie-goers to watch the film and enjoy the game's universe.

Despite negative reviews from critics, A Minecraft Movie continues to soar worldwide, trending across social media platforms. It is safe to say that the live-action adaptation of the film has hit the mark with viewers, offering an engaging story based on one of the most popular gaming franchises in history.

