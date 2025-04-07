Is there going to be a second Minecraft movie? 

A Minecraft movie is out now, and viewers are diving into the first live-action adaptation of the bestselling sandbox title. With the film beating critic scores and becoming increasingly popular, viewers are wondering if there's a second movie in the works. Although a sequel hasn't been confirmed as of the time of writing, there are some hints about its possibility.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the possibility of a second Minecraft movie.

Note: The information mentioned in this article is based on speculations. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt and a bowl of suspicious stew.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

There might be a second Minecraft movie in the works

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A Minecraft Movie has been creating waves since it released on April 4, 2025, with viewers rushing to theatres to see their favorite mobs and the blocky world on the big screen. Despite fans being initially disappointed over an alternate storyline that scrapped the Ender Dragon plot, the film seems to be doing well.

So it comes as no surprise that viewers are wondering if a second movie is on the cards. Well, two major factors could indicate the possibility of a sequel.

Ad

One of the first indicators is the unique post-credit scene where Steve goes back to his old residence and meets Alex. He then proceeds to ask about the chest in the attic and steps inside her house to talk to him. Alex is the second default character in the Minecraft universe and is closely associated with Steve, so the introduction could just hint at a spinoff featuring the female protagonist.

Additionally, the chest in the attic seemed like a cliffhanger since viewers still don't know what's inside it. This will provide the producers and director with yet another opportunity to launch a sequel and pick up where A Minecraft Movie left off.

Ad

Secondly, the title of the film is a major indicator that this could be the first of a series. Director Jared Hess stated that the movie was named "A Minecraft Movie" rather than "The Minecraft Movie" since it was not canon and it was just one of the many possible stories in the universe. The title essentially paves the way for future installments to even take a very different creative style if needed.

Ad

However, Mojang Studios or Warner Bros. have not confirmed the possibility of a second movie. Viewers and fans of the game's universe will have to wait and see if a sequel eventually makes its way to the big screen. Additionally, the upcoming Minecraft Netflix series could also provide a different and unique take on the game's world, opening up an array of future possibilities.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black and Jason Momoa save the overworld in a hilarious, action-packed adventure

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over two million views in 700+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!