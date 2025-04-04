Is there a post-credit scene in A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and viewers are flocking to their nearest theatres to watch their favorite block-shaped world on the big screen. The film traces an overarching conflict between the overworld and the Nether, with Steve and the rest of the outlanders preventing Malgosha from taking over the world.

There are two post-credit scenes in the film. Here's everything you need to know about these clips in A Minecraft Movie.

Note: Spoilers ahead for A Minecraft Movie.

All post-credit scenes in A Minecraft Movie, explained

A Minecraft Movie has two post-credit scenes (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Minecraft Movie features a unique story that traces the journey of a ragtag crew as they assist Steve in protecting the overworld from an invasion by piglins. The film features an array of references and contexts from the game's world, immersing players and enhancing their viewing experience.

The movie features a mid- and end-credit scenes. Both these clips offer unique Easter eggs and make the experience more enjoyable. Here's what happened in them and what they mean:

1) Mid-credit scene

Vice Principal Marlene is seen in a domestic setting with the villager. The scene is interrupted by the arrival of Clemente, Marlene's ex-husband, who was also Henry's teacher. When he accosts her about the villager, the mob is seen speaking in perfect English and professing their love for each other.

The short clip adds a hilarious conclusion to the filler scenes between Marlene and the villager. It also essentially establishes the presence of Minecraft mobs in the real world as a canon event, potentially paving the way for future development.

2) Post-credit scene

The second clip is perhaps the most exciting Easter egg in the whole movie. Just after all credits are over, a short scene shows Steve going back to his old house. However, a woman named Alex seems occupy that house. He asks her about the chest in the attic, and she acknowledges its existence, much to Steve's happiness. Alex then proceeds to invite Steve in.

While this might seem like a rather innocent exchange, Minecraft fans will recognize Alex as the second default skin that followed Steve. She is one of the oldest characters in the game, and her presence on Earth seems to hint at the existence of more than one instance of the world.

Additionally, it would seem Steve's chest contains something precious that made him return to his former residence. The lack of clarity regarding its contents could pave the way for a sequel or spinoff, similar to Alex's presence in the scene. Since more than two are characters present, the team behind the film may has something more in store.

