A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black and Jason Momoa save the overworld in a hilarious, action-packed adventure

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and fans of the sandbox title are flocking to their nearest theatres to watch their favorite block-shaped world on the big screen. The film features a unique plot that follows the Dungeons-themed storyline involving piglins rather than following the conventional defeat-the-Ender-Dragon plot.

A Minecraft Movie recreates the game's world in a high-octane narrative punctuated by hilarious moments, offering viewers a chance to immerse themselves in the game's decades-long legacy and yearn for the mines.

A Minecraft Movie creates a compelling recreation of the game's experiences

A Minecraft Movie features a stunning recreation of the overworld and the Nether (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The movie begins with a rather quick background on Steve's yearning for the mines and how the corporate slave decided to choose his passion. He is seen reaching the overworld and doing things most players do — building a host of pointless structures and taming an array of animals while decimating the terrain for precious items (Gollum would be proud).

Steve's iconic blue shirt faithfully resembles the most popular default character in the game and creates a sense of familiarity if the physical proportions are kept aside. Even Malgosha, the chief antagonist, seems to take a dig at that, calling him a "rounding."

Each character offers a unique take on the world of Minecraft (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Just after the expository setting, viewers are introduced to Garrett, the "Garbage Man," and his self-imposed prison of past achievements. Once a champion gamer in 1989, he is a shadow of his former self, running a decrepit game store that is fading into oblivion.

The sense of nostalgia is cut with a rather sharp knife with the arrival of Henry and Natalie, portrayed by Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers. They are siblings whose on-screen chemistry seems as confounding as figuring out the location of ancient debris in the Nether. However, their engaging acting makes up for the lack of development in their relationship.

As for Dawn, she is depicted as a broker who has a motherly affection for the duo and who also runs a mobile zoo on the fly. She embodies a maternal figure, essentially filling the gap left by the death of the siblings' mother. Danielle Brook's upbeat acting and expressions liven up the occasional lack of cohesion in the narrative.

The A Minecraft Movie showcases the popular water bucket clutch (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

For any live-action film, it is important to remember the roots and stay true to the source material, which in this case happens to be the bestselling title of all time. However, director Jared Hess and the scriptwriters seemed to have done their due diligence within the game's world before putting their thoughts on paper.

A Minecraft Movie goes a long way in accurately depicting in-game features such as the ender pearl and the surprisingly detailed Woodland mansion. The film also references popular gameplay mechanics, such as the water bucket clutch and creeper farms, taking a hilarious dig at players who would go to any lengths for those precious XP orbs.

However, there are also instances in A Minecraft Movie where the storywriters took creative liberty, inventing things such as a Nether Wart potion to cure zombification of the piglins or even the explosive nature of ghasts.

Perhaps one of the most touching parts of A Minecraft Movie is the adorable reference to Technoblade, one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers who succumbed to cancer at the age of 23 in 2022. His signature look of the pig with a crown was spotted in the game, and Steve goes on to call him a "legend." This short but sweet instance shows that it is a movie made for gamers as well.

As for cameos in A Minecraft Movie, Jens Bergensten, the lead designer of Minecraft and chief creative officer of Mojang Studios, was seen as a server during a short scene with Jennifer Coolidge and the villager mob.

Fans of the game will recognise Jens or Jeb from the numerous promotional events for the game, including the major Minecraft Live event.

The final battle in A Minecraft Movie offers a high-octane plot development (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The plot of A Minecraft Movie is another aspect that contributes to the success of the live-action film. While it does not follow the conventional route, the epic battle between the piglins and saviors of the overworld leads to a rather engaging narrative. Villains like Malgosha are given enough space to flourish and grow, while protagonists like Steve and Garrett get enough chances to shine.

Perhaps one of the only points of contention in A Minecraft Movie is the lack of background information or lore regarding the Orb of Dominance. While Steve does discover it, there is no explanation as to how it arrived on Earth in the first place. Additionally, the existence of a literal portal in an abandoned mine is casually shrugged off, leaving a few loopholes that could have been closed easily.

All in all, A Minecraft Movie is a great watch if you're a fan of the game's world as well as Jack Black's quirky acting and beautiful singing skills. The plot is engaging and is beautifully complemented by intricate VFX and visuals, offering a fun and engaging experience for those who "yearn for the mines."

A Minecraft Movie creates the perfect blend of engaging storylines and brilliant visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Also read: A Minecraft Movie: Guide to all characters

