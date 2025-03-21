A Minecraft Movie meal by McDonald's: All you need to know

A Minecraft Movie is just around the corner and fans of the block-shaped world can't wait to see the live-action adaptation of their favorite sandbox title. Ahead of the release, Mojang has partnered with fast-food giant McDonald's to release an exclusive movie-themed meal as well as a host of collectible items.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie meal by McDonald's.

McDonald's joins hands with A Minecraft Movie to launch limited-edition Happy Meals and collectibles

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A Minecraft Movie has partnered with McDonald's to release an array of Meals and Happy Meals with unique collectibles ahead of the release of the live-action film on April 4, 2025. As part of the collaboration, the fast-food giant is introducing a unique combination of items and a brand-new sauce. It is set to launch worldwide on April 1, 2025, across all retail chains and is available till stocks last.

The A Minecraft Movie Meal offers a choice of a Big Mac or 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets alongside medium fries and a drink. Additionally, the meal also comes with one of six limited-edition collectibles. Each collectible comes with a matching card and a code that can be redeemed to unlock the corresponding, exclusive skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Ad

Here are all the six collectibles that can be obtained:

Big Mac Crystal

Fry Helmet

Soda Potion

Zombie Hamburglar

Grimace Egg

Soda Potion

Zombie Hamburglar

Fans of the block-shaped world who purchase the 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets Meal are also given the Nether Flame Sauce – a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether. This unique dip is made of crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with subtle hints of garlic and sweetness.

Ad

As for the A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, each purchase is accompanied by one of 12, film-inspired figurines or Block World toys. Each of these Happy Meals is accompanied by a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital game based on the upcoming film's world.

Additionally, every Minecraft Movie Meal purchased through the McDonald’s App will also reward consumers with a code to redeem the McDonald’s Add-On pack in Minecraft for free. This pack contains unique items such as McDonaldland characters, builds, and tools — adding a unique and immersive aspect to the collaboration with the film.

Ad

Ahead of the live-action film, Mojang seems to be going all out in terms of promotions, partnering with major brands such as Oreo, Doritos, and even luxury brand Fossil. This latest collaboration with McDonald’s opens up a global network of retail chains — offering a significant boost in terms of marketing for the film, which is set to release on April 4, 2025.

Also read — A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!