A Minecraft Movie's Chicken Jockey scene has fans screaming in theatres

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and viewers are flocking to the big screen to see their favorite sandbox title brought to life. The live-action film has generated many hilarious memes and templates, with clips from it trending on social media. Among these, a clip of Steve (played by Jack Black) screaming "Chicken Jockey" seems to have taken the lead. The hilarious moment has seen fans screaming it during the screening in theatres as well.

Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie's Chicken Jockey scene going viral in theatres.

Fans are screaming the viral "Chicken Jockey" phrase at A Minecraft Movie screenings

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and fans have been flocking to theaters to see the live-action adaptation of the sandbox title. Ahead of the film, an array of clips and trailers had depicted popular scenes from the plot, and one of them became a fan favorite.

A short clip depicting Jack Black as Steve screaming "Chicken Jockey" during the fight at the woodland mansion seemed to have taken social media by storm. Moviegoers and fans of the game were seen flooding platforms like Instagram and X with hashtags and clips referencing this scene. However, things have been full throttle ever since the film came out.

Reports and clips across social media show fans and moviegoers screaming and going wild the moment the "Chicken Jockey" scene came on-screen during the screening. There are videos showing customers chucking popcorn and jumping in their seats during the scene, seemingly expressing overwhelming joy and happiness. Additionally, they can be heard reciting the phrase at the top of their lungs when it comes on-screen.

The excitement has gotten so intense that certain theatres in the US have put up posters and warning signs asking patrons not to throw popcorn or create a ruckus during the screenings. Many movie theatre staff have also taken to social media, complaining about this issue. It would seem that the excitement for this viral phrase from the Minecraft movie knows no boundaries.

Trends have become a metric that affects the rise and fall of most things in recent times. It would seem that the "Chicken Jockey" phrase has become one of the factors contributing to the overwhelming success of the film, grossing a box office collection of $157M in just its opening weekend. Additionally, the star cast of Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Emma Myers contributed to its success as well.

