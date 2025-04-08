A Minecraft Movie’s end credit scene hints at a possible sequel

A Minecraft Movie is out now, and fans of the live-action adaptation of Mojang's sandbox title have shown overwhelming support for the film despite initial doubts and lukewarm reviews from critics. The storyline and mobs have captured the attention of the viewers with ease. That said, a unique end credit scene in the film seems to be hinting at a possible sequel being in the works.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie’s end credit scene that hints at a possible sequel.

A Minecraft movie’s end credit scene could hint at a possible sequel being in the works

The Minecraft movie post-credit scene could hint at a possible sequel (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

End credit scenes are a popular film mechanic, using which the directors or team behind a film leave unique Easter eggs or references that could hint at a sequel or a spinoff. A Minecraft Movie had a rather interesting clip in the end that has left fans scratching their heads at the possibility of a sequel.

Ad

Trending

In this unique post-credit scene, Steve is seen going back to his old residence and meeting Alex, identified by her signature green shirt from the game. He then proceeds to ask about the chest in the attic and steps inside the house to talk to her.

Alex is the popular second default character in the Minecraft universe and is closely associated with Steve and his adventures. This brief cameo could hint at a spinoff featuring the female protagonist.

Ad

It is also worth mentioning that the leaked Ender Dragon concept art from A Minecraft Movie's cancelled version featured a female protagonist who goes on a quest to find the dragon. It could be possible that the team revives this alternate version and finally offers viewers a plot based on the base game's narrative.

Additionally, the chest stored away in the attic seemed like a cliffhanger, since viewers still don't know what's inside it. This could essentially provide the producers and director with yet another opportunity to launch a sequel and pick up where A Minecraft Movie left off.

Ad

With the overwhelming success of the live-action adaptation despite negative critic reviews, the team at Mojang Studios may look to bankroll a second film to add to the ever-expanding universe. Additionally, the Netflix series based on Minecraft is set to release soon as well, offering viewers more clarity on what could be the angle if a sequel ever makes it past the ideation stage.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie review: Jack Black and Jason Momoa save the overworld in a hilarious, action-packed adventure

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!