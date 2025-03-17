  • home icon
  "We could have had peak": Fans amazed by Ender Dragon concept art from A Minecraft Movie's cancelled version

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 17, 2025 07:06 GMT
A Minecraft Movie
A Minecraft Movie's cancelled version is making some fans question the current plot (Image via Warner Bros./Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon, and fans of the sandbox title are excited to see the live-action adaptation on the big screen. The plot follows a piglin invasion of the overworld, which Henry and his gang must stop. However, recently discovered concept art for an alternate plot has left fans of the game dumbfounded.

X user @mcmovieupdates posted a series of concept art from a canceled version of the film, resulting in numerous reactions from many:

While some praised the current plot, others felt like they were robbed of a much better storyline involving the ender dragon:

Meanwhile, another user chimed in and stated that they wanted a movie that embodied the base game's story rather than a plot that followed the existing storyline of Minecraft Legends:

Meanwhile, a majority of users hoped that the makers would show the ender dragon in some post-credit scene of A Minecraft Movie since the mob is an integral part of the game's original lore. One user lamented how the flying beast may not make an appearance in the movie despite there being such detailed concept art surrounding it:

Some users hoped the makers would show the ender dragon in a post-credit scene of the upcoming film (Image via x/@mcmovieupdates)
Some fans hoped that the upcoming Minecraft Netflix series might pick up where Mojang left off with the former idea. Since the plot was teased a while ago, some players hoped that the developers might just implement it in some future reboot. Another user pointed out that having Steve as a silent protagonist was a rather ingenious idea:

Many users hoped this concept would make a return in the future (Image via x/@mcmovieupdates)
Most users seemed positive about the cancelled version of the movie involving the ender dragon. While some stated that they felt robbed by the change, others lit a candle of hope in expectations for a future reboot. With the movie just around the corner, fans of the sandbox title are excited to see their favorite world on the big screen.

What is the plot of A Minecraft Movie?

The overarching plot of A Minecraft Movie is the accidental arrival of Henry and his friends to the world of Minecraft, where they meet Steve. Combining the orb and the crystal, they open up a pathway to the overworld, where the gang, including Henry, Natalie, Dawn, and Garrett, come across Steve, who guides them through the block-shaped world.

However, their excitement is short-lived when Steve opens a Nether portal, creating a gateway between the overworld and the Nether. This results in a massive piglin invasion that Henry and his gang must stop, assisted by Steve and his array of building skills. A Minecraft Movie is set to release worldwide on April 4, 2025.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
