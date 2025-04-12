When might A Minecraft Movie come to streaming platforms?

A Minecraft Movie has been out for over a week, and the film has been topping charts and creating waves across the globe. With over $300 million in box office collections, it is shaping up to be one of the world's most successful live-action adaptations. So, it comes as no surprise that viewers are wondering when the movie might reach their preferred streaming platform.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie coming to streaming platforms.

A Minecraft Movie might come to streaming platforms soon

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A Minecraft Movie has been topping charts and creating global waves ever since it released on April 4, 2025. Ranging from the insane Chicken Jockey trend to the tasteful cameos, the film gained massive popularity with the masses despite missing the mark with critics.

Warner Bros. is known to bring some of the most popular movies and theatrical releases to streaming platforms, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. Usually, they release on Max, their associated streaming platform, but recent trends indicate diversification to other sectors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well.

Ad

Most of these transitions depend on an array of factors such as the box office performance and the film type, resulting in a variable timeline. Given the overwhelming success of A Minecraft Movie, the studio might decide to keep the film in the theatres for a month or two.

Typically, Warner Bros. films end up on Max around 60 to 100 days after theatrical release, but given the popularity of the film, viewers could expect a timeline of at least 2-3 months before it makes its way to these platforms. However, the recent release of the Minecraft movie DVD and Blu-Ray discs could also speed up the process, bringing it sooner than expected.

Ad

Viewers could expect the film to hit streaming platforms like Max, Netflix, or Prime sometime between early June and mid-July 2025, with July being more likely if it keeps drawing crowds.

Additionally, before streaming, it will most likely be available for digital purchase or rent on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube around mid-to-late May 2025, roughly 45 days after theaters, following the studio’s trend of the 30-to-50-day digital window.

Ad

However, it is worth noting that Warner Bros. or Mojang Studios have not made any official announcement regarding a timeline for A Minecraft Movie's digital release on streaming platforms. Viewers will have to continue their yearning for the mines as they await a notification from the studios.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie’s end credit scene hints at a possible sequel

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!