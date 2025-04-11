  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Walmart announces exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Apr 11, 2025 23:58 GMT
Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set
Walmart has released an exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set (Image via Walmart)

Walmart has just announced an exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set, much to the excitement of fans. With the live-action film topping charts and recording over $300 million in box-office collections globally, it comes as no surprise that DVD sets would hit the market, allowing fans to rewatch it at their convenience.

Here's everything you need to know about the exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set by Walmart.

Walmart showcases exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set with a unique twist

Walmart has just launched a unique Blu-ray and DVD set for the live-action film (Image via Walmart)
Walmart has just unveiled an exclusive A Minecraft Movie Blu-Ray and DVD set that takes the film's experience to a new level. The unique Collector's Crafting Table edition is accompanied by a folding crafting table packaging that contains both discs.

Each side of the crafting table features iconic scenes from the movie, offering an immersive unboxing experience. Additionally, each side has magnets that allow consumers to put the block together like a storage unit, stashing the Blu-Ray and DVDs inside. The dimensions of the assembled box are 1.00 x 6.00 x 7.50 inches.

Each purchase is accompanied by a limited-time digital movie offer, allowing consumers to get their hands on the digital edition of the film at no additional cost. The included code has to be redeemed by June 30, 2026, to keep it forever. This unique set is priced at $34.96 and can be found exclusively at Walmart retail outlets or on the website.

Mojang and Warner Bros. seem to be going all out in promoting the release of A Minecraft Movie, partnering with major brands and franchises such as Oreo, Doritos, and even luxury brand Fossil. The latest partnership with Walmart allows fans of the sandbox title to get their hands on this collector's edition item and rewatch the live-action film whenever they yearn for the mines.

Also read: A Minecraft Movie’s end credit scene hints at a possible sequel

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
