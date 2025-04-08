"I would love to be able to honor him": Sebastian Hansen suggested the Technoblade tribute to the director in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is here, and fans are already loving the live-action adaptation of the bestselling sandbox title. The film features a host of references to popular mobs and lore from the film. On top of all of this, a heartfelt Technoblade cameo has left fans surprised and happy — and it would seem like Sebastian Hansen, who portrays Henry, came up with the wonderful tribute to the late YouTuber.

In an interview with Collider, director Jared Hess stated that it was Sebastian Hansen who approached him with the idea and insisted that a tribute to Technoblade be paid in some way in the film. According to the director, this is what Sebastian had said then:

“Look, there's this amazing Minecraft player named Technoblade who passed away, and I would love to be able to honor him somehow in the film.”

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Hansen's touching tribute to the popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade in the A Minecraft Movie.

Sebastian Hansen insisted on including a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and has since become overwhelmingly popular with fans despite negative reviews from critics. The live-action film follows the story of Henry and his gang as they help Steve save the overworld from a piglin invasion.

Among the host of references and Easter eggs, fans were touched by the loving tribute to Technoblade. One of the scenes in the village shows a pig with a crown on its head, and when Henry asks Steve if he is a king, he responds that he's a "legend". The mob with a crown is a unique reference to the late YouTuber's skin and profile, making for a heartfelt tribute.

After Sebastian Hansen spoke about his unique idea with director Jared Hess, the crew behind the film happily acknowledged the young actor's request. Later, the design team came up with the adorable tribute to the popular streamer who passed away from cancer in 2022.

Hansen is an avid Minecraft player himself, so it comes as no surprise that he was aware of popular YouTubers and streamers like Technoblade. The short but sweet cameo has been received with much praise and support from fans, who hailed it as a great moment that even Technoblade would love.

A Minecraft Movie follows the plot of a piglin invasion on the overworld and despite not going the traditional route of the ender dragon plot, the film has been received with massive support. Fans of the film can be seen jumping and celebrating, screaming the viral "Chicken Jockey" phrase in theatres and reinforcing their yearning for the mines.

