What is ghast harness in Minecraft?

The latest live event from Mojang teased the ghast harness in Minecraft, a unique item that is set to be added as part of the second game drop for 2025. This unique accessory can be used on the happy ghast to transform the floating mob into a powerful mode of transport.

Here's all you need to know about the ghast harness in Minecraft.

Note: The ghast harness and happy ghasts will be added in the second game drop. It can be found in upcoming snapshots and previews.

What is the ghast harness in Minecraft?

Use the ghast harness in Minecraft to ride the happy ghast (Image via Mojang Studios)

The ghast harness is a unique item teased during Minecraft Live 2025 that is set to arrive with the second game drop. It can be used to tame and ride a floating happy ghast and turn it into your personal mode of transport. Similar to the harness for horses and pigs, it can be used to ride and navigate the mob.

Players will need to craft the ghast harness and simply approach the mob to place it on the happy ghast. Once equipped, simply interact with the mob to ride it. Now, it can be navigated and used as a seamless method of transportation that allows you to reach greater heights and difficult places with ease.

Additionally, the ghast harness allows you to give a ride to three additional players, making it one of the best methods of transport for multiplayer maps and Realms. The ability to travel together and reach higher places makes it a powerful tool, especially in survival worlds where players can use the happy ghast to create sky bases. This could become a foolproof way to avoid rampant mob attacks in-game.

How to craft the ghast harness in Minecraft

Follow this recipe to craft the ghast harness in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The ghast harness in Minecraft can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass, and one wool. Simply place the items in the format shown above to obtain the harness. Once obtained, hold it in your hand and interact with the happy ghast to make them wear it.

Additionally, you can customize the color of the ghast harness in Minecraft by choosing one of 16 shades of wool in the game. Once crafted and implemented, the ghast harness will allow players and their teammates to traverse various biomes in the game, easily avoiding hostile mobs like skeletons, zombies, and exploding creepers on the ground.

The rideable happy ghast could become a game changer for players, essentially breaking the concept of the sky's the limit in Minecraft. Now, players can easily reach peaks or travel to different places by crafting and using the ghast harness.

