Minecraft ghast update: New mobs, blocks, and more

The Minecraft ghast update, announced at the 2025 livestream, introduces the happy ghast, ghastlings, and an array of items related to the new version of the mob found in the Nether. It is set to revamp how players travel in the game and interact with the world.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft ghast update.

New block in the Minecraft ghast update

The Minecraft ghast update introduces the dried ghast block (Image via Mojang Studios)

The dried ghast was introduced during Minecraft Live 2025 as part of the new update. It is essentially a dried version of a regular ghast mob that can be found in the Nether. The block can be broken with hands or using a tool of choice. Additionally, players can craft it using ghast tears and a bone block.

By itself, the dried ghast has no power in the Nether. However, taking it to the overworld and submerging it in water will give you the ghastling, one of the new mobs introduced as part of the ghast update.

New mobs in the Minecraft ghast update

The Minecraft ghast update adds two new updates (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft ghast update introduces two new mobs: the ghastling and the happy ghast — happier and more cheerful versions of the regular mob that primarily survive and exist in the overworld.

The ghastling is a baby variant of the happy ghast that can be obtained using the dried ghast block found in the Nether. Simply take the block to the overworld and submerge it in water or waterlog it to receive this adorable mob.

Once born, the ghastling will follow you and accompany you in your travels. It is fond of snowballs. Feed it enough snowballs to transform into a happy ghast.

The happy ghast is a new variant of the ghast mob that is set to be added as part of the second game drop. It is essentially a variant of the regular mob and can be obtained exclusively from a dried ghast in the Nether. Once a dried ghast is turned into a ghastling via hydrating, players can feed the baby mob snowballs to help it grow into an adult happy ghast.

The happy ghast is a large, floating mob that soars to the skies and can travel large distances. Unlike the regular mob in the Nether, this variant is not harmful and does not shoot fireballs at players. It is a passive and essentially friendly mob that exists in the overworld. Additionally, players can use a harness to tame it and turn the mob into a blimp.

New items in the Minecraft ghast update

The Minecraft ghast update adds a new way to explore the overworld (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft ghast update also introduces the ghast harness, a unique item which can be used to tame and ride the happy ghast. It can be crafted using three pieces of leather, two glass, and one wool.

You can also customize the color of the ghast harness in Minecraft by choosing one of 16 shades of wool in the game, offering various visual styles. Just like the harness for horses and pigs, it can be used to ride and navigate the mob.

Once the ghast harness is crafted, approach the happy ghast to place it on the mob. Once equipped, interact with the creature to ride it.

Once mounted, the happy ghast can be navigated and used as an effortless method of transportation that allows you to reach greater heights and difficult places with relative ease.

Additionally, the ghast harness allows one to give a ride to three additional players, making it one of the best methods of transport for multiplayer maps and Realms worlds. Using multiple ghasts with harnesses can help move entire teams of players without getting lost. Paired with the recently introduced player locator bar, it offers a seamless way to locate and reach teammates.

The ability to travel together and reach higher places using the happy ghast makes it a powerful asset, especially in survival worlds where players can use the mob to create sky bases. Crafting aerial bases or high-altitude locations could become a foolproof way to avoid rampant mob attacks in-game and create a well-guarded base in survival or hardcore worlds.

With the release of the Minecraft ghast update in the summer drop, players will get a new way to explore and travel the overworld. The happy ghast could become an easier and less complicated method of transport compared to the elytra. Despite not being as fast as the popular gliding item, the ghast harness and the mob are set to be a game-changer.

