How to get Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5

The latest Spring to Life Drop is here, and players are wondering how to install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5 and add mods to enhance their gameplay experience. Fabric is one of the most popular modding APIs for the game, allowing players to install and experience thousands of mods. Following the new Minecraft update, a new version of Fabric has emerged, allowing players to continue their modding journey.

Here's how you can install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5.

Here's how you can install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5 on your device

1) Download and install the latest version of Fabric

Run the installer to download Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Fabric)

First, head over to the official Fabric website and get your hands on the latest build with support for Minecraft 1.21.5. Click on the blue "Download" button and save the executable file in a directory of your choice.

Once downloaded, follow these steps to install Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5:

Double-click or run the Fabric installer. On the installer, make sure the Minecraft version is displayed as 1.21.5. It is recommended that you set the Loader version to the system defaults. Next, select a directory to install the Fabric launcher. Ensure that the directory is set to your default Minecraft installation location and ends with ".minecraft". Once done, make sure to check the "Create Profile" option. Now, click the "Install" button and wait for Fabric to get installed.

2) Verify the installation of Fabric 1.21.5

Open the official launcher and ensure that Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5 is installed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Open the Minecraft launcher and head to the Java edition of the game. Check the version list to ensure it displays the modded version of Minecraft with Fabric 1.21.5 installed. Additionally, you will get a message that the version might not support safety features — it is safe to ignore it and run Fabric. It is one of the most popular APIs used by millions of players worldwide.

Also read: How to get Minecraft 1.21.5 X-ray pack

How to install mods with Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5

Once Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5 is installed, you can run a wide array of mods in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft)

Once you have Minecraft Fabric 1.21.5 installed, you can get your hands on some exciting mods from repositories like CurseForge and Modrinth. Look for Fabric-based mods to run them using the API.

Once found, download the mod's JAR file manually. Next, simply drag and place the downloaded file in the mods folder of your Minecraft instance. If you do not have a mods folder, simply create one and paste the downloaded file into it. After you're done, open the Minecraft launcher and look for your version with Fabric 1.21.5 installed.

Run the instance with Fabric 1.21.5, and once the game loads, you will be able to access the features of the mod. For additional customization options or to get a list of mods installed, you can install mod menu mods to manage them easily. Since Fabric is used by a majority of Minecraft mods, it ensures you can run these packs without any hassle.

However, it is worth mentioning that you should check the version of every mod to ensure it is supported by the latest version of Minecraft. This way, there will likely be no conflicts, errors, or inadvertent crashes.

Also read: Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

