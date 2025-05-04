Minecraft Bedrock Edition is one of the most popular versions of the game, allowing players to enjoy their yearning for the mines across different devices such as consoles, mobile devices, and even handhelds. Despite having parity with the Java edition in most cases, certain gameplay aspects and features are exclusive to this edition only.

Here are the 6 things you can only do in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Treasure Hunter Achievement and other things you can only do in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Treasure Hunter Achievement

The Treasure Hunter Achievement is found only in the Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Treasure Hunter Achievement is an exclusive accolade in the Bedrock edition of the game that players can obtain by acquiring a map from a cartographer villager. Next, they must enter the revealed structure to complete the mission and earn this unique achievement.

This unique achievement is exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition and offers players 40 gamerscore as well as a silver trophy on PlayStation. The unique achievement makes it a really cool part of the game that can only be accessed on this edition of the game.

2) Character Creator

The character creator allows players to craft immersive characters with various features and customization options (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The character creator is one of the most unique aspects in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, allowing players near-limitless customization when it comes to creating a skin or character for gameplay. It allows players to select unique items for the head, feet, body, and more, offering a truly personalised experience.

Unlike the Java edition, where the customization is limited to just choosing a skin, the character creator and the dressing room offer an array of skins and accessories that players can purchase and equip on their character, making it a truly unique feature.

3) Better bridge-building mechanic

The better bridging mechanic is a great asset for speedrunners and fast builders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another crucial aspect of the gameplay that is exclusive to the Bedrock edition of Minecraft is the enhanced bridge-building mechanic. Facing down at an angle essentially allows the players to place off of the front of a block without needing to crouch and point their crosshair at it.

This makes bridging significantly faster, allowing players to move laterally at greatly enhanced speeds compared to the Java edition of the game, making it a far superior method that is exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

4) Exclusive items in the creative inventory

Bedrock edition features an array of unique items in creative mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The creative inventory in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition also features an array of items that are exclusive to the edition and not found in the Java counterpart. Items like empty locator maps, firework stars, and firework rockets with variable colors are only found in this edition.

Additionally, the creative inventory also contains a few long mundane potions, splash potions, and lingering potions that can offer players an enhanced sandbox experience.

5) Unique dyeing process

The innovative and realistic dyeing process is unique to Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition also features a rather unique dyeing process where players can mix dye in cauldron water by itself or with some other dye variants. It can then be used to make colored leather armor and horse armor, as well as to make art.

This is diametrically opposite to the dyeing process in the Java edition of the game, where players usually pair the recipe with a certain dye to get their desired effect. The realistic dyeing process in the Bedrock edition adds to the immersion and makes the gameplay engaging.

6) Improved armor stands

The unique features of the armor stand are exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition also features an array of extra features in the armor stand, which make it significantly superior to its Java counterpart. Players can use commands to give different movements and positions to the hands of the stand, creating more realistic mannequins and showcases.

Unlike the Java edition, where players can just place the armor, commands can be used in the Bedrock edition to give weapons to the armor stand and even make it invisible, allowing gamers to create unique floating displays. These enhanced features are exclusive to the Minecraft Bedrock Edition and make it a great quality-of-life feature for those who use the item.

