Minecraft MineColonies mod guide: Everything you need to know

The Minecraft MineColonies mod is a unique building mod that allows players to create their own town within the game. It is essentially a town simulator, allowing gamers to create their own colonies based on individual strengths and weaknesses. It offers an array of options, resulting in unique gameplay and scenarios every time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft MineColonies mod.

How to install the Minecraft MineColonies mod

You can install the Minecraft MineColonies mod using the Curseforge launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The MineColonies mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Forge or NeoForge installed.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft MineColonies mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once this is done, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Go to the top bar and search for the MineColonies mod for Minecraft by Raycoms. You can also click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the MineColonies mod manually, just click on the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/NeoForge installed or you are new to installing mods, using the Curseforge mod loader is recommended to make the installation easier. For installation using the mod loader, click the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Now wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the MineColonies mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you install it on a fresh installation. This prevents any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected world corruption. Now, go ahead and name your instance and click on the Create button. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the MineColonies mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft MineColonies mod

Place your supply camp and begin your journey in the Minecraft MineColonies mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Raycoms)

The Minecraft MineColonies mod features extensive world-building mechanics where players can create vast and extensive colonies with a wide array of choices. They begin by placing a supply camp and choosing the template of the colony, with choices such as modern camps, ancient castles, space arenas, and more. It is recommended to place the camp in an area with a minimum of 8x8 block space.

Once the camp and ship are placed, players must acquire the build tool. Then they can proceed to create the town hall, which is the heart and soul of the colony. It can be used to place buildings and structures using the build tool, allowing for expansion and growth. After the hall is constructed, players will receive four citizens who are the starters of the base.

Players will need to craft a builder's hut to allow them to construct more structures and upgrade the colony. Once done, they can focus on resources like food and resources by constructing structures such as a fisher's hut, a forester's hut, a mine, and more. These will help in the gathering of essential items and materials that are crucial for the subsistence of the populace as well as development.

It is recommended to invest in multiple builders' huts as well as resource mines to ensure players can build and expand without being bottlenecked by manpower or raw materials. Additionally, building more structures will strengthen the colony and offer more choices in terms of growth and expansion.

The Minecraft mod offers an array of customizations as well as a variety of options, allowing for multiple playthroughs with their own progression and endings. The multiplicity of choices and the detailed worldbuilding make the Minecraft MineColonies mod a great choice for fans of games like Age of Empires, Anno 1800, and other similar colony simulators.

