Minecraft clock guide: How to get and use it

The Minecraft clock is one of the niftiest tools in the game and an essential part of the gameplay. Apart from serving its obvious purpose of showing the day/night cycle, this unique item also serves other important purposes. It is a great item for players to keep in their inventory for its versatility and applications.
Here's everything you need to know to get and use the Minecraft clock.
How to get the Minecraft clock
Players can get their hands on the Minecraft clock by crafting it using four gold ingots and redstone dust in the format shown above. The ingot can be crafted using a block of gold or nuggets, while the redstone dust can be mined or obtained with ease.
Besides this, the clock can also be found as loot in ruined portals and shipwrecks, possessing a 7.3% and 7.7% chance of spawning, respectively. Additionally, players can also trade five emeralds with an expert librarian to obtain the item.
How to use the Minecraft clock
The clock can be used to tell the day/night cycle in the world. It essentially has two halves, a day side and a night side. The dial spins clockwise slowly to indicate the passing of the day, corresponding with the movements of the sun and the moon in the sky.
The clock will always show the actual time, regardless of being in the player's hand, inventory, or the offhand slot. However, the clock does not work in the Nether dimension. The dial will rotate rapidly and randomly instead of showing the time.
Apart from showing the time, the clock can also be used to distract piglins. If players drop a clock on the ground, piglins will run towards it and inspect the item for 6-8 seconds, making it a great way to distract the mob. Since it is made of gold, they are easily distracted and interested in it. Once the duration is over, the piglins will take the item and add it to their inventory.
This ability of the clock to distract piglins can also be used to get the 'Oh, Shiny' achievement in the game, where players will have to distract the mob with any gold item.
