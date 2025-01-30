Fans can now vote for what goes inside Minecraft's time capsule

Mojang recently announced that it is creating a time capsule for Minecraft, leaving the choice of its contents open to the players. Time capsules are essentially a collection of items or tokens that highlight a particular era or period. Mojang's decision to create this could be a wonderful way to encapsulate the game's legacy, allowing players to choose its most significant elements to preserve.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft time capsule and all the contents that could make its way inside before it's sealed.

Minecraft's time capsule allows players to choose defining items and features from the game's history

Minecraft recently announced a time capsule on social media platform X, where the developers urged users to choose what to put next in the kit. The capsule essentially contains a host of items and features that highlight some of the most defining and popular aspects of the game.

Here are all the choices that players have for the items going inside the time capsule chest before it is finally sealed:

Wooble

Creeper

Pig

Warden

Minecraft LEGO sets

Armadillo Mine Expedition

The Fox Lodge

The Cave

Mojang decided to celebrate fifteen years of the game by creating this time capsule which will be locked for the next fifteen years. The capsule will be buried at the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, WA, and will be uncovered during the sandbox title's 30th anniversary in 2039.

The capsule also puts in perspective just how long Minecraft, as a game, has been around. In an industry filled with breakneck competition and meteoric rise as well as disastrous fails like Concord, the decades-long legacy speaks volumes about the game's popularity. Dedicated fans will have to toil away in the mines for the next fifteen years before the chest is uncovered at the Microsoft Visitor Center.

When will the time capsule open?

The time capsule will be opened after fifteen years, in 2039. Fans of the game will have to wait for more than a decade before they can see and revisit all the things Mojang decided to put in the chest. Many companies like LLoyd, Disney, and Nickelodeon have been known to create similar time capsules in hopes of preserving their brands' legacies for future generations.

