The much-awaited Minecraft Vibrant Visuals is here, and players are excited to try the biggest overhaul to the game's visuals in decades. The update introduces shader-like properties and completely transforms the world on supported devices that match the system requirements for it to function seamlessly.

Here's the list of all Minecraft Vibrant Visuals system requirements for compatible devices.

All Minecraft Vibrant Visuals system requirements for compatible devices

Here are all the system requirements to run Vibrant Visuals on the supported devices (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop arrives on June 17, 2025, and apart from the new happy ghast and other items, it will introduce Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual rework to the game's look since launch. It uses RenderDragon and deferred rendering to offer stunning shader-like visuals, adding properties such as volumetric lighting, directional lighting, and more.

However, Minecraft Vibrant Visuals is currently only available on select devices and requires certain specifications to run. While consoles like Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 can run this upgrade natively, mobile devices and PCs will require the following specifications:

Android: Adreno 640, Mali-G68, Mali-G77, or Xclipse 530 or higher

iOS: A12 or M1 or higher

PC: Running Minecraft on DX12

Players with mobile devices and PCs with the above-mentioned specifications can run Vibrant Visuals with ease. PC players are recommended to download and install DirectX 12 ahead of the release of the Chase the Skies drop to ensure they can enjoy the new features with ease.

Currently, there is no Minecraft Vibrant Visuals support for Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Currently, splitscreen does not support Vibrant Visuals on all devices, and players entering this mode will be automatically switched to either Fancy or Simple rendering. This visual upgrade will work with Marketplace Add-Ons, Skins, and Persona items. However, as of now, it is not supported for Worlds and Texture Packs obtained from the in-game store.

It is also important to mention that currently, there is no support for Minecraft Vibrant Visuals on Nintendo Switch or the recently launched Switch 2. While it can run the game with the new features of Chase the Skies, Mojang has offered no confirmation regarding Vibrant Visuals.

Apart from this, the Minecraft Vibrant Visuals will currently be released only for Bedrock edition devices. Mojang has confirmed that this visual upgrade will be pushed for Java edition devices in the future. Players will have to wait for the next update or announcement from the developers regarding a projected timeline for support on the edition.

