Here's when you can play the Minecraft Chase the Skies update, featuring happy ghast

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update is around the corner, and players are excited to get their hands on the host of new features and items in the drop. With a release date scheduled for June 17, 2025, the highly anticipated game drop is just under 72 hours away.

Here's everything you need to know about when you can play the Minecraft Chase the Skies update featuring the happy ghast and other new items.

When can you play the Minecraft Chase the Skies update?

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update arrives on June 17, 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can play the Minecraft Chase the Skies update on June 17, 2025. With less than 72 hours left until the game drop arrives on all compatible Bedrock and Java devices, players are excited.

The Chase the Skies game drop will be available for download on both Bedrock and Java Edition on all supported devices. Those with an existing installation of the game can update to the latest version. The official Minecraft launcher will automatically update to the latest build when you run it. Additionally, you can click on the Play button manually and download it manually.

As for players going for new installations, simply download the game. You will get the latest build with the features of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update installed by default.

Major features of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update?

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update introduces an array of new features and changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Chase the Skies update is the second game drop for 2025 and introduces an array of new features and mobs, apart from implementing a host of changes to improve the gameplay experience for players.

One of the biggest highlights of the update is the happy ghast, a new mob that will allow players to fly and travel, reinventing transportation in Minecraft. The mob can accommodate up to four players, making it a great companion for exploring and travelling in multiplayer sessions in Realms and custom servers.

Apart from that, Vibrant Visuals is another major aspect of the upcoming Minecraft update. It is the single biggest visual overhaul to the game in decades, adding shader-like enhancements and introducing features such as volumetric fog, directional lighting, and improved reflections. However, it will currently be available only for Bedrock, with a future update implementing it for the Java edition.

The player locator bar is one of the most functional features of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Chase the Skies update will also add the player locator bar, introducing a locator bar to the existing HUD. It will replace the default XP bar when one or more players join the world or session, and feature a colored marker for each player present in that session. This makes it a great way to locate teammates or reach their positions in the world, instead of relying on coordinates or beacons.

Alongside these major changes to visuals and gameplay, leads have received an overhaul, allowing players to leash multiple mobs together or to each other. The new recipe for the item eliminates the need for slime, making it much more accessible and allowing gamers to craft and use it with ease.

Additionally, saddles will now be craftable, allowing gamers to access this unique item with ease, instead of stumbling across it in chests or procuring it through trade. The new overhaul to the item also makes it easier to place and remove it from relevant mobs, offering players a seamless way to tame and ride them.

