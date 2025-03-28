Fire Force season 3 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 is slated to be released on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. However, due to the varying time zones, many viewers can watch the episode on April 4, 2025. Following its premiere, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu in selected regions with English subtitles.

Fire Force season 3 has become one of the most awaited sequels in the Spring 2025 anime line-up, chiefly due to its popularity stemming from a captivating plotline and intriguing characters. This season, which happens to be the finale, will explore Shina Kusakabe and his friends getting closer to the world's greatest secret.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 release date and time

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

According to the anime's website, Fire Force season 3 episode 1 will be released on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:53 am JST (effectively Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9:53 am PT). However, due to the differences in the time zones and the simulcast timings, most fans outside the nation can access the episode at varying times.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 will be releasing at the following dates and timings, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025 9:53 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025 11:53 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025 12:53 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025 1:53 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 4, 2025 4:53 PM Central European Time Friday, April 4, 2025 5:53 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 4, 2025 10:23 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 12:53 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, April 5, 2025 2:23 AM

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 1?

Takehisa, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Fire Force season 3 episode 1 on MBS, TBS, and CBC channels. The episode will also be telecast on BS-TBS, SBS, and NBC syndications at later times. Fans in Japan can also watch the anime on Netflix.

On the other hand, Crunchyroll will stream the episode worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Macau, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia. Besides Crunchyroll, fans from the USA can enjoy the episode on Hulu. It remains to be seen whether any other digital service streams the series.

A short synopsis of Fire Force season 2

Shinra and Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

In the previous season, Shinra Kusakabe resolved to become a hero to save lives from flames, especially after his encounter with his younger brother, Sho, in the Nether. In the season, he realized the secret of the Amaterasu, which basically functioned, based on the people with the Adolla Burst as fuel.

On the other hand, the Special Fire Force Company 8 managed to increase its goodwill among the other companies. They united to confront the Evangelists or the White Clads, who wanted to acquire eight pillars to initiate the Great Destruction.

Moreover, Shinra and others found the existence of two such pillars. However, they couldn't get Inka, one of the pillars, to their side. The season also saw Shinra Kusakabe and Arthur go through training at Benimaru's company. As a result, they awakened new powers, which the upcoming season will showcase.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 1?

Considering the previous installment covered up to 174 chapter from Atsushi Ohkubo's original manga, season 3 will pick up the adaptation from chapter 175. Therefore, the final season will focus on Shinra Kusakabe and his friends getting closer to unraveling the ultimate truth regarding the world and its alluring secrets, all the while preventing the Great Disaster.

In response to Shinra and others' efforts, the other Special Fire Force companies resolved to cooperate with the Special Fire Force Company 8. However, the Empire would have a change in its approach, which would mark Company 8 as traitors. As such, Fire Force season 3 episode 1 will likely show the Imperial Majesty calling for a union with the White Clad for the Empire and the Sun God's sake.

The Preacher, as seen in season 3 PV (Image via David Production)

Since the White Clad are the disciplines of the Sun God, with the power of the Adolla burst, the Majesty would deem it fit to join hands with them. As a result, the episode will likely show the Empire issue an arrest of Commander Obi under the grounds that he has kept Shinra Kusakabe, the user of the Adolla Burst, within the confines of his company.

Undoubtedly, Fire Force season 3 episode 1 will mark a new journey for Shinra Kusakabe, Arthur, Maki, and others from the Special Fire Force Company 8, who must go into hiding. At the same time, the episode will introduce a familiar face - an anti-hero, who shall give Shinra and others shelter.

