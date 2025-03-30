Will Fire Force season 3 be the final season for the anime? Explained

The announcement for Fire Force season 3 was huge, given that fans had to wait about 4 years for the next update. Following the second season's release and end in 2020, the anticipation was high for a third installment. However, the long wait continued until the Anime Expo 2024, where it was announced that Fire Force season 3 was due for release and would be split into two cours.

Needless to say, there was massive excitement from the animanga community, given that many feel it is an underrated anime. The fanservice and comedic moments aside, it has the makings of a great shonen. Fire Force seems to have a loveable protagonist, memorable supporting characters, awesome powers, and superb antagonists.

With Fire Force season 3 being announced, the buzz ultimately arrived at one question - will it be the final season for the anime? To put it plainly, Fire Force season 3 will be anime's last season and tie up all existing loose ends.

Fire Force season 3 promises to make good on all its build up in one final run

Fire Force season 3 was announced at the Anime Expo 2024 and received huge applause from all across the globe. Scheduled to drop in April 2025, the third installment is slated to run for 2 cours - the first cour begins airing on April 04, 2025 and the second cour will begin in January 2026. There will be a cumulative 24 episodes, picking up from where the last season left off.

The initial two seasons of the anime followed protagonist Shinra Kusakabe, as he found himself as part of the Fire Force Company 8. His abilities made him unique, and he was welcomed into his new group with open arms. It took him time to settle in, but once he did, he grew closer to each group member as he learned more about them.

On the other hand, after December 2020, there wasn't much news about the Fire Force. Eager for more content, fans turned to the manga, which seemed to provide temporary relief. However, that was short-lived, as the manga soon concluded just 2 years later, in February 2022. Thus, another agonizing wait for anything Fire Force related until the third and final season was announced in 2024.

Shinra Kusakabe (Image via David Production)

As mentioned, Fire Force season 3 aims to tie up its loose ends and make up for the hiatus with jaw-dropping action and story. The final trailer for the third season showcased a number of positives for the upcoming anime. Picking up the story faithfully, Captain Obi was kidnapped, and Captain Burns was the turncoat. Although it was shocking, many fans had already foreseen Burns' betrayal.

Dr. Giovanni aside, he seemed to be the most likely White Clad member. After all, he was the first to reveal the Holy Sol Temple's true origins. Intriguingly, he was also aware of Shinra's true origins, which he withheld on the pretext of the boy not being "ready." Given his role in the Evangelist's schemes, he likely treated Shinra with care, as the plan wouldn't reach Fruiton without him.

Nonetheless, Fire Force proved to be a great series, and the third season is slated to end the anime on an explosive note. Company 8 and Shinra will pull out all the stops to rescue their captain, and while the boy might not be on the Evangelists' level, he isn't alone. The season's events promise to amaze and will run for longer than initially expected.

Final thoughts

Captain Burns (Image via David Production)

To reiterate, Fire Force season 3 will be the anime's final season. After a long wait, fans of the series will get what they want and a lot more. Undoubtedly, David Production has stepped up all efforts to deliver, and the importance of the third season coupled with a potentially high budget, Fire Force season 3 has been split into 2 cours.

As is common knowledge, this essentially allows for emphasized focus on every detail and aspect of the show. Either way, the new season is touted to be the best one so far and is definitely among the top for April 2025 releases. By the end, Shinra will either face a deity or be compelled to join her ranks. Speculation even points to destroying the world himself.

Only time will reveal what happens as the clouds gather and armies assemble to engage in what can only be described as a fiery showdown.

