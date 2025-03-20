Crunchyroll brings Fire Force Season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and other Spring 2025 anime to India

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about its Spring 2025 lineup in India. The streaming platform has announced 29 new anime, including Fire Force season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and others that will be available on the service.
Crunchyroll has been actively trying to make India the ultimate anime hotspot. The company has begun dubbing anime in regional languages and bringing Japanese voice actors to India. Amidst this, the company has not stopped adding new anime to its library, allowing fans to watch the latest anime as closely as when aired in Japan.
Crunchyroll announces Spring 2025 anime calendar for Indi
On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Crunchyroll announced its Spring 2025 anime lineup for India featuring 29 new anime. Out of the 29 new anime, 22 are exclusive to the streaming platform, while 17 are set to receive dubs. Out of the 17 anime that are set to receive dubs, 10 are set to feature regional language dubs, such as Hindi Tamil, and Telugu.
That said, the platform has only announced the release dates for the English-subtitled episodes and not for the dubbed ones. Hence, fans will need to keep an eye on Crunchyroll news and social media pages for more information.
With the Spring 2025 anime season still about 10 days away, the streaming platform could announce more anime as part of its lineup. But until then, Crunchyroll has announced the premiere dates for the following anime:
Besides the upcoming new anime, two other anime are also set to be part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. However, the two anime have already begun premiering during the Winter 2025 anime lineup and will resume releasing their episodes during the Spring 2025 anime season
The two anime are as follows:
- The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM) – New episodes on Fridays
- I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (Bandai Namco Pictures) – New episodes on Saturdays
Both anime have been listed for 24 episodes, hence it is to be expected that they will premiere for the entire Spring anime season as well.
Any additional anime under the Spring 2025 anime lineup will be revealed later.
Related Links
- Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League review: Warner Bros. Japan delivers an amusing spectacle that goes beyond its prequel
- Your Forma anime reveals ending theme and additional cast with new PV ahead of April 2025 premiere
- The Summer Hikaru Died anime reveals new key visual ahead of Summer 2025 premiere