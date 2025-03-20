Crunchyroll brings Fire Force Season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and other Spring 2025 anime to India

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about its Spring 2025 lineup in India. The streaming platform has announced 29 new anime, including Fire Force season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and others that will be available on the service.

Crunchyroll has been actively trying to make India the ultimate anime hotspot. The company has begun dubbing anime in regional languages and bringing Japanese voice actors to India. Amidst this, the company has not stopped adding new anime to its library, allowing fans to watch the latest anime as closely as when aired in Japan.

Crunchyroll announces Spring 2025 anime calendar for Indi

To Be Hero X anime visual (Image via BeDream)

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Crunchyroll announced its Spring 2025 anime lineup for India featuring 29 new anime. Out of the 29 new anime, 22 are exclusive to the streaming platform, while 17 are set to receive dubs. Out of the 17 anime that are set to receive dubs, 10 are set to feature regional language dubs, such as Hindi Tamil, and Telugu.

That said, the platform has only announced the release dates for the English-subtitled episodes and not for the dubbed ones. Hence, fans will need to keep an eye on Crunchyroll news and social media pages for more information.

WIND BREAKER season 2 anime visual (Image via CloverWorks)

With the Spring 2025 anime season still about 10 days away, the streaming platform could announce more anime as part of its lineup. But until then, Crunchyroll has announced the premiere dates for the following anime:

Name Studio Release Date Dubs Exclusive to Crunchyroll The Unaware Atelier Meister EMT Squared March 30 English and Hindi Yes Once Upon a Witch's Death EMT Squared April 1 English and Hindi Yes Catch Me at the Ballpark! EMT Squared April 1 Hindi Yes The Beginning After the End studio A-CAT April 2 English Yes Please Put Them On, Takamine-san LIDENFILMS April 2 NA Yes The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom TROYCA April 2 NA Yes WIND BREAKER Season 2 CloverWorks April 3 English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Yes The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Makaria April 3 English No Fire Force Season 3 David Production April 4 English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Yes Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? J.C.STAFF April 4 NA Yes Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 LIDEN FILMS April 4 English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Yes To Be Hero X BeDream April 5 English Yes Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- CloverWorks April 5 English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Yes SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Season 2 Lapin Track April 5 NA No I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2 Teddy April 5 English No Anne Shirley The Answerstudio April 5 English Yes GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS SANZIGEN April 5 NA Yes I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Quad April 5 NA Yes WITCH WATCH Bibury Animation Studio April 6 English No The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl Kachigarasu April 6 English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Yes My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Bones Film April 7 English No ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey- Makaria April 7 NA Yes Summer Pockets feel. April 7 NA No #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT Lay-duce April 7 NA Yes The Shiunji Family Children Doga Kobo April 8 English and Hindi Yes A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof SHAFT April 10 NA Yes Teogonia Asahi Production April 11 English and Hindi No Food for the Soul P.A.Works April 12 NA Yes mono Soigne April 12 NA Yes

Besides the upcoming new anime, two other anime are also set to be part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. However, the two anime have already begun premiering during the Winter 2025 anime lineup and will resume releasing their episodes during the Spring 2025 anime season

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- anime visual (Image via CloverWorks)

The two anime are as follows:

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM) – New episodes on Fridays

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (Bandai Namco Pictures) – New episodes on Saturdays

Both anime have been listed for 24 episodes, hence it is to be expected that they will premiere for the entire Spring anime season as well.

Any additional anime under the Spring 2025 anime lineup will be revealed later.

