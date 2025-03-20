  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Crunchyroll brings Fire Force Season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and other Spring 2025 anime to India

Crunchyroll brings Fire Force Season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and other Spring 2025 anime to India

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:23 GMT
Crunchyroll brings Fire Force Season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and other Spring 2025 anime to India
Witch Watch, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and Fire Force Season 3 are set to premiere on Crunchyroll (Image via Bibury Animation Studio, Bones Film, David Production)

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about its Spring 2025 lineup in India. The streaming platform has announced 29 new anime, including Fire Force season 3, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and others that will be available on the service.

Ad

Crunchyroll has been actively trying to make India the ultimate anime hotspot. The company has begun dubbing anime in regional languages and bringing Japanese voice actors to India. Amidst this, the company has not stopped adding new anime to its library, allowing fans to watch the latest anime as closely as when aired in Japan.

Crunchyroll announces Spring 2025 anime calendar for Indi

To Be Hero X anime visual (Image via BeDream)
To Be Hero X anime visual (Image via BeDream)

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, Crunchyroll announced its Spring 2025 anime lineup for India featuring 29 new anime. Out of the 29 new anime, 22 are exclusive to the streaming platform, while 17 are set to receive dubs. Out of the 17 anime that are set to receive dubs, 10 are set to feature regional language dubs, such as Hindi Tamil, and Telugu.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, the platform has only announced the release dates for the English-subtitled episodes and not for the dubbed ones. Hence, fans will need to keep an eye on Crunchyroll news and social media pages for more information.

WIND BREAKER season 2 anime visual (Image via CloverWorks)
WIND BREAKER season 2 anime visual (Image via CloverWorks)

With the Spring 2025 anime season still about 10 days away, the streaming platform could announce more anime as part of its lineup. But until then, Crunchyroll has announced the premiere dates for the following anime:

Ad
NameStudioRelease DateDubsExclusive to Crunchyroll
The Unaware Atelier MeisterEMT SquaredMarch 30English and HindiYes
Once Upon a Witch's DeathEMT SquaredApril 1English and HindiYes
Catch Me at the Ballpark!EMT SquaredApril 1HindiYes
The Beginning After the Endstudio A-CATApril 2EnglishYes
Please Put Them On, Takamine-sanLIDENFILMSApril 2NAYes
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another KingdomTROYCAApril 2NAYes
WIND BREAKER Season 2CloverWorksApril 3English, Hindi, Tamil and TeluguYes
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the ShadowsMakariaApril 3EnglishNo
Fire Force Season 3David ProductionApril 4English, Hindi, Tamil and TeluguYes
Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?J.C.STAFFApril 4NAYes
Bye Bye, Earth Season 2LIDEN FILMSApril 4English, Hindi, Tamil and TeluguYes
To Be Hero XBeDreamApril 5EnglishYes
Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-CloverWorksApril 5English, Hindi, Tamil and TeluguYes
SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Season 2Lapin TrackApril 5NANo
I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Season 2TeddyApril 5EnglishNo
Anne ShirleyThe AnswerstudioApril 5EnglishYes
GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERSSANZIGENApril 5NAYes
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire!QuadApril 5NAYes
WITCH WATCHBibury Animation StudioApril 6EnglishNo
The Gorilla God’s Go-To GirlKachigarasuApril 6English, Hindi, Tamil and TeluguYes
My Hero Academia: VigilantesBones FilmApril 7EnglishNo
ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey-MakariaApril 7NAYes
Summer Pocketsfeel.April 7NANo
#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECTLay-duceApril 7NAYes
The Shiunji Family ChildrenDoga KoboApril 8English and HindiYes
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One RoofSHAFTApril 10NAYes
TeogoniaAsahi ProductionApril 11English and HindiNo
Food for the SoulP.A.WorksApril 12NAYes
monoSoigneApril 12NAYes
Ad

Besides the upcoming new anime, two other anime are also set to be part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. However, the two anime have already begun premiering during the Winter 2025 anime lineup and will resume releasing their episodes during the Spring 2025 anime season

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- anime visual (Image via CloverWorks)
Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- anime visual (Image via CloverWorks)

The two anime are as follows:

Ad
  • The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM) – New episodes on Fridays
  • I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (Bandai Namco Pictures) – New episodes on Saturdays

Both anime have been listed for 24 episodes, hence it is to be expected that they will premiere for the entire Spring anime season as well.

Any additional anime under the Spring 2025 anime lineup will be revealed later.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी