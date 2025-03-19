Crunchyroll brings One Piece's Usopp and Sanji to Mumbai Comic Con

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they are bringing the iconic Japanese voice actors of One Piece's Usopp and Sanji, Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, to Mumbai Comic Con on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Crunchyroll has been actively trying to make India the ultimate anime hotspot. Last year, as part of this effort, they brought Kamado Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae to Mumbai Comic Con allowing Demon Slayer fans to interact with him. This year, it's time for One Piece fans as they will be able to meet the voice actors behind the roles of Usopp and Sanji.

Crunchyroll announces the arrival of One Piece's Usopp and Sanji voice actors at Mumbai Comic Con

Usopp Japanese Voice Actor Kappei Yamaguchi (Image via Crunchyroll, Toei Animation)

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, the iconic Japanese voice actors behind the voices of Usopp and Sanji from One Piece would arrive in Mumbai on Saturday, April 12, 2025, to meet their fans at the Mumbai Comic Con.

This will be the voice actors' first-ever visit to India, promising fans an unforgettable experience filled with behind-the-scenes stories and insights into voicing two of the most beloved members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Sanji Japanese Voice Actor Hiroaki Hirata (Image via Crunchyroll, Toei Animation)

As evident, Crunchyroll has been taking its mission to make India the ultimate anime hotspot seriously. For years, Indian fans have shown their passion for Monkey D. Luffy and his journey. Hence, Crunchyroll has responded to the country's growing love for One Piece by bringing two of the most beloved Straw Hat Pirates to Mumbai.

It does not matter whether you have followed the adventure since the start or are just setting sail, this is a rare opportunity for fans to become part of anime history.

One Piece Egghead Arc visual (Image via Toei Animation)

The voice actors, Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp) and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji) have also shared their excitement for their trip to Mumbai.

"I'm visiting Mumbai for the first time! It's always so exciting to be able to meet One Piece fans from across the globe. Let's all have a fun time together!" - Kappei Yamaguchi (Voice of Usopp)

"I'm very excited for my first visit to India. I'll learn lots of Indian recipes so I can prepare them for Nami and the others! Ladies of Mumbai, wait for me, okay?" - Hiroaki Hirata (Voice of Sanji).

Both voice actors are excited about their trip to Mumbai and look forward to meeting their fans at the Mumbai Comic Con. Crunchyroll shall soon share more details on how fans can join the Straw Hat crew in Mumbai and be part of this epic celebration.

