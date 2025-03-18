Black Butler manga announces April 2025 return date after 10-month hiatus

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the official website of Squire Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine confirmed that Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga would resume its serialization in the magazine's next issue (May 2025). The issue will be released on April 18, 2025, following the usual release pattern.

Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga went on an indefinite hiatus in June 2024. The esteemed author wanted to conduct research and make necessary preparations prior to the manga's climax. As such, the next month will mark the manga's resumption after 10 months, unless any further delay occurs.

Yana Toboso launched the dark fantasy manga in Squire Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2006. Since then, the series has released 34 tankobon volumes under the Gangan Comics imprint. Yen Press serializes Toboso's manga in English.

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

On March 18, 2025, Squire Enix's website released the April 2025 issue of the G Fantasy magazine. With that, the magazine's site previewed the key contents of the next issue. According to the preview, Yana Toboso's Black Butler manga will return from its 10-month hiatus in the May 2025 issue. The April 2025 issue has also revealed an illustration of Sebastian to reveal the news.

Typically, Squire Enix's G Fantasy magazine releases its issues every 18th day of the month. Therefore, Black Butler manga will return on April 18, 2025, in the G Fantasy's May 2025 issue, unless an unforeseen delay occurs. According to the magazine's website, Yana Toboso's manga will feature the next issue's cover, and have a special supplement.

As seen in the preview, the cover image depicts Ciel Phantomhive and Michaelis Sebastian. In addition, the May 2025 issue will release a special B3 poster to celebrate the manga's return. More information about the next issue will be revealed in the future.

Key visual for Black Butler season 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

As mentioned, this marks the return of the dark fantasy series after 10 months since its indefinite hiatus. Previously in June 2024, the X handle of the G Fantasy magazine shared a statement from Yana Toboso, where the author mentioned how she had wanted to conduct more research before the manga entered its climax.

Moreover, the manga's return coincides with the anime adaptation's fifth installment produced by CloverWorks. According to the official staff, the anime's season 5, covering the Emerald Witch arc from Yana Toboso's manga, will begin its broadcast on April 5, 2025, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other pertinent networks. The series will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll for international fans.

