Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter anime reveals July 2025 release window and more

Monday, March 17, 2025 saw the television Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter anime series officially reveal its July 2025 release window in its teaser promotional video. The anime also confirmed that it will reveal the cast members for new characters for four consecutive weeks starting on Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Japan.

The four starring cast members for the Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter anime were previously announced, the most notable among them being Yuto Uemura. Yuto is likely best recognized as the voices of Bungo Stray Dogs protagonist Atsushi Nakajima and Vinland Saga protagonist Thorfinn Thorsson.

Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter anime teaser highlights previously announced cast members' peformances

Yuto Uemura plays the Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter anime’s protagonist Allen, and is joined by Hime Sawada as Tina, Kyoka Moriya as Elly, and Ikumi Hasegawa as Lydia. While Uemura’s most notable roles are mentioned above, the others are likely best known as the voices of Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s Cecilia, Dropout Idol Fruit Tart’s Hemo Midori, and Wind Breaker’s Kotoha Tachibana, respectively. As mentioned above, four new characters and cast members are set to be revealed each week throughout the month of April.

Also revealed alongside this news was a character visual highlighting each of the four new characters and their designs. Likewise, they all have extremely similar outfits, suggesting them to be members of the same group which will be introduced at some point in the television anime series. The teaser trailer highlights these previously announced characters and performances, as well as teases their respective relationships and the anime’s overarching plot.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama is directing the Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter anime series at Studio Blanc, with Kazuya Ishiguri as assistant director. Megummi Shimizu is overseeing the series scripts, with Akiko Toyoda designing the characters. Kei Haneoka is composing the music for the series. Information such as the anime’s theme songs and streaming details are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Additional staff members include the following:

Sub-Character Design: Sayaka Takemoto

Prop Design: Chousuke Ooide

Clothing Design: Natsumi Yamada

Background Art: Junko Nagasawa

Art Director: Yoshimi Umino

Color Design: Yuka Yamaya

Director of Photography: Shigenori Toyooka

3D Director: Takeshi Takakura

Editing: Yūji Oka

Sound Director: Yayoi Tateishi

Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

Music Production: King Records

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Riku Nanano and illustrator Cura’s original light novel series of the same name, which began in December 2018. These light novels adapt Nanano’s original web novel series of the same name which began in October 2017, with both formats still ongoing today. A manga adaptation from illustrator Tamura Muto and publisher Kadokawa began in September 2019, and is also still ongoing today.

