5 anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju have already surpassed (& 5 they're still inferior to)

Anime villain groups tend to set the stakes for their individual series, stressing out protagonists with sheer power and influence. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has brought forward the Shinju, a fresh threat unlike anything else in the Naruto series. These terrifying beings are godlike, even more so than some of the most classic villain groups in anime history.

Nonetheless, even with all their strength, they are still not as strong as some of the legendary anime villain groups who have made an indelible impression on the genre. As much as the Shinju continue to develop, their status as one of the strongest groups of villains in anime is up for debate. Below are five anime villain groups that the Shinju have already outdone and five that they still cannot surpass.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. The list is not ranked in any order.

Homunculi and 4 other anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju have already surpassed

1) Phantom Troupe (Hunter x Hunter)

Phantom Troupe (Image via Madhouse)

Phantom Troupe is a well-known gang of criminals in Hunter x Hunter, known for their power and cruelty. Although they have amazing fighting skills, their power is still based on human abilities. However, the Shinju are gods of immense power, able to warp reality and easily overpower even the most powerful shinobi.

The Troupe bases their abilities on Nen techniques and tactics, but against a foe with the power of regrowth and essentially unstoppable strength, they would hardly have a chance. Phantom Troupe is one of the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju has already overpowered.

2) Umbra Hands (Made in Abyss)

Umbra Hands (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Umbra Hands are a secretive organization in Made in Abyss, acting as Bondrewd's enforcers in the Abyss. Though they are incredibly skilled and have access to cutting-edge technology, their abilities are restricted to scientific enhancements. The Shinju, on the other hand, are beings from another realm with powers beyond the world of conventional knowledge, with the ability to control chakra on a god-like level.

Umbra Hands depends on strategy and technology but would be ineffective against the Shinju's raw destructive power and regeneration. Umbra Hands is among the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju has already surpassed.

3) The Ten Commandments (The Seven Deadly Sins)

The Ten Commandments (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Ten Commandments were The Seven Deadly Sins' strongest warriors in Demon King, with each one having a specific curse that would immobilize or make their enemies weak. Though powerful, their strengths depended on special conditions, leaving them weak against brute force in face-to-face battles.

The Shinju, however, are virtually unbeatable creatures with unlimited regeneration and chakra absorption capabilities, making conditional powers useless. Against absolute power of this kind, anime villain groups like the Ten Commandments would not have much of a chance. This places them among the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju has already exceeded.

4) Homunculi (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Homunculi (Image via Studio Bones)

The Homunculi of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood are highly advanced artificial beings produced by Father, each symbolizing a lethal sin. Although they have regenerative powers, special alchemical abilities, and tremendous resilience, their strength remains subject to physical constraints. The Shinju, on the other hand, are divine beings with powers that transcend ordinary strength, such as reality warping and unmatched regeneration.

As opposed to the Homunculi, who can be outwitted and killed with the right tactical approach, the Shinju have a divine base that makes them so much stronger. The Homunculi are among the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju has already moved past the strength of.

5) The League of Villains (My Hero Academia)

The League of Villains (Image via Studio Bones)

The League of Villains in My Hero Academia began as a minor group of villains before growing into a significant threat under Tomura Shigaraki. Even though they had destructive plans, they were dependent on outside assistance, such as All For One's advice and the resources of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

In contrast, the Shinju are independent entities with almost god-like powers who can redefine reality itself. Their raw power and capability for devastation far outstrip anything the League has accomplished and make them infinitely more of an existential threat. The League of Villains is one of the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju has already outshined.

God Hand and 4 other anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju are still inferior to

1) The Akatsuki (Naruto)

The Akatsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Akatsuki was a well-organized and strategic organization of S-rank shinobi, each of whom had formidable and unique skills. Contrary to the Shinju, who depended on power and instinct, the Akatsuki implemented intricate plans, manipulated nations, and had skills that could destroy a whole village.

Their jutsu mastery, such as the Rinnegan and Mangekyo Sharingan, offered them a versatility that the Shinju has not yet managed to match. Until the Shinju demonstrate higher intelligence and strategic ability, they are still at a disadvantage. The Akatsuki is one of the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju is still behind.

2) Chimera Ants (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem (Image via Madhouse)

The Chimera Ants of Hunter x Hunter were an extremely adaptive species under the leadership of Meruem, a creature with close to absolute strength, intelligence, and evolutionary capabilities. Their troops were composed of officers with specialized Nen skills, which made them unpredictable and almost unbeatable.

While the Shinju depended on brute raw power, the Chimera Ants showed cunning warfare, swift adaptation, and a capacity to subvert even the most powerful hunters. Their adaptability and development far surpass what the Shinju have achieved at this point. The Chimera Ants are one of the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju is currently not superior to.

3) God Hand (Berserk)

God Hand (Image via Hakusensha)

The God Hand in Berserk are otherworldly beings who transcend human understanding, controlling fate itself to further their sinister goals. Each of them possesses nearly omnipotent abilities, with the power to remake reality and warp destiny to their command.

On the other hand, the Shinju, as overwhelmingly powerful as they are, still remain restricted in physical form and limitations. They have not been able to demonstrate the same magnitude of control of existence as a given that God Hand easily uses. God Hand is among the anime villain crews that Boruto's Shinju still falls below.

4) The Twelve Demon Moons (Demon Slayer)

The Twelve Demon Moons (Image via ufotable)

The Twelve Demon Moons of Demon Slayer are the top demons of Muzan Kibutsuji, having incredible strength, regenerative capacity, and Blood Demon Arts, making them almost untouchable. While the Shinju depend solely on their natural strength and brute skills, the Upper Moons boast centuries-long combat experience and supernatural prowess that neutralizes even the greatest demon slayer.

Their combat readiness and durability against strong attacks provide them a clear advantage over the Shinju. The Twelve Demon Moons are among the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju is still not equal to.

5) The Espada (Bleach)

The Espada (Image via Studio PIerrot)

The Espada of Bleach were the highest-ranked Arrancar working for Sosuke Aizen, and each one of them had enormous spiritual pressure and lethal abilities. Their Hierro made them almost unbeatable, and their Resurrección forms provided them with incredible power.

The Espada possessed a variety of powers, which made them unpredictable during combat. In addition to this, Aizen's strategic intellect put their danger level well above mere brute force. The Espada is among the anime villain groups Boruto's Shinju is still behind.

Final thoughts

Whereas the Shinju have already exceeded some very powerful anime villain groups, they are not there yet in terms of moving into the ranks of legends such as the God Hand and the Espada.

Crews like the Phantom Troupe and the League of Villains, as influential as they are, do not have the same level of sheer power and godly abilities that the Shinju boast. Still, the strategic genius and supernatural powers of the Akatsuki and the Chimera Ants remain one step ahead.

