5 tech-savvy anime characters (& 5 who can't even use a smartphone)

On the one hand, tech-savvy anime characters are frequently unsung heroes of detective, science fiction, and other anime genres. They are defined by their intense fondness for technology and devices, mirroring the fervor of actual enthusiasts in a variety of subjects, from literature to technology.

Conversely, the category of anime characters who are not tech-savvy consists of the standard characters. They have every other ability known to man, yet they can be a little slow and dense when it comes to technology.

In any case, because they both accurately depict the real world, followers adore them both. A list of characters who are and are not computer savvy can be found here.

5 tech-savvy anime characters

1) Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Kicking off this list of tech-savvy anime characters is Dragon Ball's Bulma. Despite not being a fighter, she plays a significant role in the story, having both seen and, more often than not, participated in the growth of the series' protagonists, Vegeta and Son Goku.

She is a great scientist, heads Capsule Corporation, and is Vegeta's wife. Technology is her forte, as she is often seen using her skills in almost any subject and picking up on alien technologies with relative ease.

Goku and the Z fighters have benefited greatly from her inventions and Capsule Corp's resources, the most noteworthy of which is the Dragon Radar.

2) L (Death Note)

L as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

A list of tech-savvy anime characters would be incomplete without mentioning "L" from Death Note. As per the wildly popular series, he is a world-renowned detective who accepts the challenge of investigating and apprehending the mass murderer titled "Kira".

L prefers to remain as low-key as possible and hence uses electronic means to communicate with the world. His assistant, Watari, acts as his medium and only displays himself as the capital letter L.

As evident from the show, he is a master when it comes to technology and possesses unmatched analytical skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills.

3) Ritsu (Assassination Classroom)

Ritsu as seen in Assassination Classroom (Image via Studio Lerche)

Joining this list of tech-savvy anime characters is the loveable Ritsu from Assassination Classroom. One of two transfer students in Class 3-E, Ritsu or Autonomously Intelligent Fixed Artillery is an AI and a part of Koro-sensei's class.

Being a supercomputer, she has an edge in programming given that she was created for the sole task of dealing with the alien threat. She appears midway through the show, going from cold and emotionless to cute and warm after Koro-sensei's lessons.

Equipped with advanced weaponry, she can hack nearly any system and is crucial to the class' information-gathering tasks.

4) Ritsuko Akagi (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

As with any mech anime, even Neon Genesis Evangelion has a line-up of tech-savvy anime characters. Most notable among them is Ritsuko Akagi, NERV's head scientist. She is heavily involved in the repairs and maintenance of Tokyo-3's defenses against the Angel, specifically the Evas.

Ritsuko's line of work included working on a range of high-tech weaponry, caring for the Eva metal mounters, and performing analysis of the mythical and psychological threats.

5) Milluki Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Milluki Zoldyck as seen in Hunter X Hunter (Image via Nippon Animation)

Lastly, featured on the list of tech-savvy anime characters is the Zoldyck family's Milluki Zoldyck. Members of this Hunter X Hunter family are infamous for being some of history's most reliable and terrifying assassins.

Like the rest of his family, Milluki was raised to be an assassin and has been trained in the art of assassination. However, unlike his siblings, he does not possess physical strength, mastery of lethal combat, or deathly focus.

However, that doesn't stop him as he makes up for it with brainpower. Milluki stands as the only tech-savvy Zoldyck family member. He is a skilled programmer and a talented hacker, along with being a creative inventor.

5 who can't even use a smartphone

1) Gabimaru (Hell's Paradise)

Switching over to the other end of the list to the non-tech-savvy anime characters, Gabimaru the Hollow requires a mention. His abilities are nearly countless, and his vast knowledge and expertise in many areas are unparalleled.

However, even with all these credentials, our loveable white-haired shinobi might not be so skilled when it comes to tech. Granted that tech wasn't really available during Hell's Paradise timeline, even so, Gabimaru can be dense at times.

This would likely stretch to when he might have to rely on technology, something in which he probably isn't well-versed or even not versed at all.

2) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu Dragneel as seen in Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Another one to join the not-so-tech-savvy anime characters list would be Fairy Tail's Natsu Dragneel. To say that he is dense would be an understatement. Aside from the fact that he is one of five powerful Dragon Slayers and possesses an insane amount of strength, his brainpower is far behind.

As evident from the show, almost all solutions to any problem involve violence when he is at the helm. Again, his immature side has also been on display countless times, even going so far as to make an enemy laugh during battle.

Any tech in his hands would leave him clueless and eventually break, given how he would unsuccessfully attempt to figure it out.

3) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Probably the most popular name in all of anime and manga, Dragon Ball Z's Son Goku is all muscle and no brain. His inclusion on a list of non tech-savvy anime characters was all but certain. Not to be confused, he possesses immense strength and a keen battle sense, however, not so much a general IQ.

Despite having help from the likes of Bulma and others, the only tech he might likely understand would be the Dragon Radar, given its simplicity. But when it comes to other devices, Goku is far from tech-savvy. Nonetheless, he is one of the most loved characters for a good reason and will continue to be so.

4) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Yet one more hugely popular name and similar to Son Goku would be Naruto Uzumaki. Again, including him among the list of not-so-tech-savvy anime characters had to be done. Throughout the show, till probably Boruto, the blonde shinobi was not really the smartest.

Not to be mistaken, his battle IQ was extraordinary, as seen on many occasions, but general intelligence, not so much. Mastery of Jutsu, hand-to-hand combat, weapons, and lots more did nothing to make him tech-savvy. Likely, a smartphone in his hands wouldn't be of much use.

5) Taiju Oki (Dr. Stone)

Taiju Oki as seen in Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Lastly, to conclude the list of non tech-savvy anime characters will be Dr. Stone's, Taiju Oki. He can rival Goku and Naruto when it comes to being dense, in some cases, he may even surpass them. He does have redeeming qualities, which have been showcased throughout the series, of course.

However, given the story's setting, his role mainly lies in the physical work and not at all in the mental part. He leaves the thinking to Senku Ishigami and uses his strength in physical labor. With absolutely no understanding of science or technology, he would fumble immensely if given a smartphone.