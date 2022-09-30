How old is Bulma at the start of the Dragon Ball series? Age and progression

Bulma Briefs is one of Dragon Ball's most beloved characters. She is the second daughter of Dr. Briefs and Bikini and is the younger sister of Tights. She is also the one who Goku befriends first at the beginning of the Dragon Ball series. She later marries Vegeta and had two children - Trunks and Bulla.

She is the most significant female character in the series. Her genius helped her create the dragon radar which made finding the Dragon Balls an easier task. Her inventions and resources at Capsule Corp have been highly valuable to Goku and the Z Warriors.

However, questions have been raised regarding her age. This article explores exactly how old Bulma is at the start of the Dragon Ball series up until now.

How old is Bulma at the start of the Dragon Ball series?

1) Dragon Ball Saga

A5TR0XMFF🔜 @_AstroKid_ What if kid Goku just domed bulma right here n went on about his day What if kid Goku just domed bulma right here n went on about his day https://t.co/pcAS6seuRW

Bulma was born in the year 733. Six years later, in 739, she met Jaco for the first time. A born genius, she is able to help him fix his spaceship. Fast forward 10 years, Bulma meets Son Goku for the first time in 749. This is where Dragon Ball kicks off. At this point, she is 16 years old.

During this time, she attended senior high school in West City. She soon discovered that she had the two-star Dragon Ball in her basement. That helped her create the Dragon Radar and go on a hunt for the rest of them. It was during this search that she met Goku.

Another seven years passed and in the year 756, the World Martial Arts Tournament began. Bulma was then 23 years of age.

2) Frieza Saga

Bulma as seen in the Frieza Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Z began in the year 761. It was around this time that Bulma shared a romantic relationship with Yamcha. A year later, the Battle on Planet Namek takes place.

The tyrant Frieza is on Namek in search of the Dragon Balls as well. Gohan, Krillin, Vegeta, and later Piccolo hold him off while Goku recovers from previously sustained injuries. As the four warriors are heavily overpowered by Frieza, Goku wakes up and arrives at the scene.

As the fight furthered, Frieza killed Krillin. This tipped Goku over the edge and his rage transformed into a Super Saiyan for the first time, much to Frieza's fright. With this new transformation, Goku easily defeated his opponent and got off a dying Planet Namek.

3) Android Saga

After Namek, Bulma returns to Earth, now aged 29. Again, two years later, the Android Saga rolled around. Future Trunks arrived and warned the Z Warriors of the threat of the androids.

In the year 764, Yamcha and Bulma ended their relationship. With Vegeta now a part of their team, Bulma got attracted to him and something began between them.

4) Cell Saga

k @karinnbuu Bulma and baby trunks for halloween🤔 Bulma and baby trunks for halloween🤔 https://t.co/IYabJ86GWH

In the year 766, Bulma became a mom at 33. She gave birth to baby Trunks, whose name she kept a secret for the time being. A year later, in 767, the Androids and Cell arrived.

Later, Cell made quick of Android 16 and 17 before absorbing 18 to achieve his perfect form. It was during this arc that Vegeta discovered that the older Trunks was, in fact, his son from the future. It ended with Gohan tapping into his massive potential and finishing off Cell. Sometime during this time Bulma and Vegeta tied the knot.

5) Majin Buu Saga

ang3l @ang3lalcantar01 Majin Buu Saga Bulma Wallpaper Majin Buu Saga Bulma Wallpaper https://t.co/qCPDdBPzQT

In the year 744, Majin Buu surfaced. At this point, Bulma was 41 years old. During this arc, Majin Buu turned Bulma and many others into chocolate. This arc was a period of major developments. Goku properly utilized the Super Saiyan's third form against Buu. Goten and Trunks fused and the super warrior Gotenks was born.

Gohan, after training with the Elder Kai, had his true potential unlocked and became Ultimate Gohan. Goku and Vegeta used the Potara earrings to fuse and become Vegito. The duo finally defeated Buu and peace was restored.

6) God of Destruction Beerus Saga

Bulma as seen in the God of Destruction Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Age 778 is where Dragon Ball Super started. Beerus had a premonition about a Super Saiyan God and arrived on Earth in search of him. In one scene, Bulma states her age to be 38, being embarrassed to reveal the actual number. Simple calculation points to her being 45 at the time.

The God of Destruction and his angel, Whis, made an appearance when Bulma was celebrating her birthday. It is here that fans were treated to the first sighting of the Super Saiyan God transformation. The form is achieved when five righteous Saiyans combine their power into one.

7) "Future" Trunks Saga

Cody @DoxycDreamer Shoutout to Bulma’s Saiyan Saga & Future Trunks Saga looks as well!! Shoutout to Bulma’s Saiyan Saga & Future Trunks Saga looks as well!! https://t.co/Su0PGb4p0t

A year later, Bulma (46) travels to the future to aid in the battle against Zamasu and Goku Black. Goku and Vegeta learn the truth about the pair they are facing. Hungry for power, the antagonist wishes to obtain the body of the strongest mortal and is given the Saiyan protagonist's body.

It is in this arc that a much more powerful Goku and Vegeta fused to form Vegito Blue. The Super Saiyan form of Goku Black, named Super Saiyan Rose, became especially popular. Additionally, in his fight against Corrupted Zamasu, Trunks nearly achieved Super Saiyan Blue.

8) Tournament of Power Saga

Bulma with Bulla in the Tournament of Power Saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the "Future" Trunks Saga, the Tournament of Power was set to begin. It was just before the tournament that Bulma was blessed with her second child, a girl named Bulla. She also revealed that she used the Dragon Balls to stay young.

The Tournament of Power followed a tournament involving all of the universes' strongest fighters vying for the Super Dragon Balls. During that time, the Z Warriors shattered their limits and reached new heights. Goku achieved Ultra Instinct, Vegeta surpassed Super Saiyan Blue, Gohan awakened new strength which was previously buried, and much more.

In Conclusion

The Dragon Ball series ends around 784. At this point, Bulma is approximately 51 years old. Given her use of the Dragon Balls to stay young, she does not look her age. Throughout the series, including Super, she has had 25 different hairstyles.

Bulma is a loveable character who has had her fair share of screen time and development. Right from the beginning, she has been a crucial part of the show and continues to be so.

Anyhow, now the question "How old is Bulma at the start of the Dragon Ball series?" has finally been answered. Like her husband Vegeta, she is over half-a-century old as well.

Poll : 0 votes