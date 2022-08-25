Dragon Ball Super: Black Frieza proves he is stronger than Jiren in major plot-twist

While the Dragon Ball Super manga is currently on a break, it did leave fans asking for more of fan-favourite villain Black Frieza, and announced his return to the story in the latest chapter. This time, however, things seem to be different.

At the end of Dragon Ball Super chapter 87, Whis was seen mentioning something noteworthy: He spoke of the possibility that Frieza may not be the strongest warrior in Universe 7, adding that it could be someone else altogether.

While this could be a mere trick played by Whis to keep Goku and Vegeta on edge, the chances of this are bleak. Toriyama and Toyotarou wouldn’t include such a panel before a hiatus unless they had big things planned.

Regardless of whether Frieza really is the strongest warrior in Universe 7, the recent turn of events sparks questions about Frieza's strength against warriors from other universe, especially Jiren. So, is Black Frieza stronger than Jiren?

The answer is "Yes," and here, we will see take a look at why that is the case.

Dragon Ball Super: Why is Black Frieza stronger than Jiren?

The last time Frieza appeared in Dragon Ball Super was when he brought Broly to take on Goku and Vegeta. Back then, Broly lost control over his power and senses, and thus started fighting mindlessly, during which he easily took down Golden Frieza. Ever since that embarrassing beating, Frieza has been missing from the series.

Only in Dragon Ball Super chapter 87, did we find out that Frieza had found a Hyperbolic Time Chamber and he had been training inside it for ten years worth of time. During his time training, he achieved the Black Frieza form.

But unlike the Golden Frieza form, which seemed close to Super Saiyan Blue in terms of strength, Black Frieza is way stronger, even when compared to the current strongest forms of True Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, honed by Goku and Vegeta respectively.

Goku Ultra Instinct Sign (Image via Toei Animation)

It was pretty evident from the Tournament of Power, that Goku was able to compete on equal grounds with Jiren when he was using the Ultra Instinct Sign form.

Now, Goku has attained True Ultra Instinct, which should be seemingly stronger and much more efficient than Ultra Instinct Sign.

So, if Black Frieza is able to knockout both True Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta together, it only makes sense that Frieza’s strength is way beyond Jiren’s. What further cements this argument is when one takes into consideration how Frieza also easily killed the then-strongest warrior in the Universe, Gas.

Does Jiren stand a fighting chance against Black Frieza?

Jiren was the strongest member of Universe 11 as he fought alongside the Pride Troopers in the Tournament of Power. The Tournament of Power did have its rules, which effectively put some limitations to a fighter’s abilities. So, there is a slim chance that Jiren wasn’t able to showcase his full strength.

There also remains the possibility that after returning to Universe 11, Jiren might have become motivated to get stronger than Goku. Given that he now knows about the existence of mortals stronger than him, it must have ignited his desire to train and become stronger.

While both the aforementioned possibilities are plausible, Frieza seems to be Toriyama and Toyotarou’s go-to when it comes to constant threats, following suit all the way from Dragon Ball Z to Dragon Ball Super. So Jiren's chances of getting a power-up seem bleak.

