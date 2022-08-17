Dragon Ball: Goku finally surpasses Ultra Instinct in the laziest way possible

For quite a while inside Dragon Ball’s universe, Ultra Instinct has been considered the maximum power level anyone can aspire to achieve. Goku has gone through a lot in order to learn how to master this state, as well as use it more effectively.

While fans were expecting Goku to somehow surpass this power at some point in the franchise, no one could have prepared them for the way in which this happened.

Goku’s new True Ultra Instinct is being called the laziest transformation in the series. Continue reading to learn more about how this transformation was achieved and why fans are calling it that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super’s manga.

True Ultra Instinct goes against everything Dragon Ball has taught fans about this power

How did Goku obtain True Ultra Instinct?

They call this form "真の身勝手の極意/True Ultra Instinct".



They call this form "真の身勝手の極意/True Ultra Instinct".

The most powerful enemy Goku and his friends have ever fought against in Dragon Ball’s history is, without a doubt, Gas. Before clashing against the Saiyans, Gas asked the Cerulean Dragon Balls to become the most powerful being in the universe.

This wish cost Gas most of his life force, but he ultimately achieved his goal of obtaining maximum power. Not even the Mastered Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego were enough to stop Gas on his rampage against the Saiyans.

During the fight, Vegeta figured out a way for Goku to increase his power when using the Ultra Instinct. Following Vegeta’s advice to reflect on how Ultra Instinct works, Goku figured out a way to allow him to use his emotions while in Ultra Instinct state, creating the True Ultra Instinct.

Why are fans calling this a lazy transformation?

I'm sorry but "True Ultra Instinct" is ridiculous

When Ultra Instinct was first introduced to Dragon Ball Super, it was revealed to fans that this power comes from having a clear mind and absolute control over your emotions. While in Ultra Instinct, the user should be unable to feel anything, as even the slightest distraction can bring them out of this state.

This has been repeated countless times inside the Dragon Ball Super manga, meaning that it was not just a passing comment that could be dismissed. Ultra Instinct can only work for those who have mastered their emotions.

"Ultra Instinct- separates the consciousness from the body, allowing it to move and fight independent of thoughts and emotions"

The reveal of True Ultra Instinct, a newer version of this power that incorporates emotions, is not only inaccurate but also extremely unoriginal. Going against everything that has been established in canon to give Goku a new powerup does not prove how powerful the Saiyan is, it just makes it seem like the story has nowhere else to go.

For fans, the idea of letting Goku keep his emotions while in Ultra Instinct turns this unique concept into another one of his Super Saiyan transformations. Ultra Instinct was unique in Dragon Ball because it was the first time Goku fought without letting his feelings dictate his actions.

That's definitely lazy writing and people shouldn't defend this lol. It's so unnecessary for UI to go through this. But it's more so for easier merchandise more than anything easier to just sell a base form goku with silver eyes and slap ultra instinct name on the toy lol.

It is undoubtedly hard to come up with new ways to make Goku and Vegeta stronger at this point in the franchise. Yet, retconning an entire transformation instead of creating a new form is undoubtedly a lazy move.

Final thoughts

What will be the future of the Ultra Instinct? (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball and its characters have gone through a lot since the series first started. There is only so much you can do with a story like this one before having to rely on repetition. This in itself is not a problem, as the show has followed the same formula for a long time.

In most sagas, Goku or one of his friends needs to defeat a new powerful villain who is stronger than all of them. To accomplish this, they normally find a way to surpass their limits and obtain a new power. This new ability would often come in the form of a new transformation.

Goku in Ultra Instinct form is emotionless (Image via Toei Animation)

Due to this, the idea of a new Ultra Instinct would not have been as badly received as fans if it had been treated in a more serious manner. True Ultra Instinct not only goes against everything established previously in Dragon Ball’s story, but it is also a lazy way to make Goku stronger without changing anything about his character.

Goku could have become stronger in a lot of different ways, none of which involved retconning one of Dragon Ball Super’s most iconic techniques.

We still have to wait to see how the series will develop this new power, although it is unlikely this will be fixed at any point in the near future.

