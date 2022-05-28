Dragon Ball: 8 Anime characters able to beat Ultra Ego Vegeta in their base form

Dragon Ball Super surprised many fans with the introduction of Vegeta’s latest form, Ultra Ego. In this form, Vegeta can utilize his destructive energy and the lessons Beerus has been giving him to fight against the strongest opponents. But Anime has a lot of overpowered characters, and some could defeat him even in this mighty form.

From ones capable of controlling reality at will to those with the power to kill anyone. This list will present 8 characters who can beat Ultra Ego Vegeta even in their base form.

Note: this list is based on the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers from multiple anime. This list does not contain any order.

Who can beat Dragon Ball’s Ultra Ego Vegeta?

1) Whis

Dragon Balls' universe 7's Angel is one of the series' strongest fighters. Whis was the one to train Beerus and allow him to tap into the power he can wield today. That only means Whis is leagues above of even Beerus.

One of Vegeta's Ultra Ego's most robust capacities is the ability to become stronger when the user takes more damage. Whis' constant Ultra Instinct works by avoiding opponent attacks, basically nullifying this power. Vegeta needs a lot more training to be able to defeat Whis.

2) Gas

At the moment, in the Dragon Ball Super's manga, Ultra Ego Vegeta is capable of fighting against Gas with the help of Ultra Instinct Goku. Their fight is still ongoing, and we need to wait until there is a winner to make any definitive claims. But Gas’ wish was to become the strongest fighter in the universe.

Although Vegeta and Goku are more than likely to surpass him in the future, Ultra Ego Vegeta alone would not be able to defeat him right now. When Vegeta can finally beat Gas, we will probably have a tremendous and incredible fight. We can only wait until it is time for that match.

3) The Grand Priest

Ranked amongst the five most powerful beings in the Dragon Ball multiverse, the Grand Priest is able to defeat each of the Angels with no problem. Even with Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, it would be almost impossible for him to defeat such a being.

Vegeta’s new form is compelling, and he could probably defeat each of his previous adversaries with ease. But the Grand Priest is at a whole new level, one that Vegeta cannot face right now.

4) The Truth (Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood)

The exact representation of the universe inside FMAB, Truth is a being who is above all. We know almost nothing about Truth besides that they are Omniscient, Omnipotent, and eternal. The closest being inside Dragon Ball with that kind of power is Zeno, and Vegeta is nowhere near defeating him.

Truth can give minimal pieces of their knowledge to those alchemists who attempt human transmutation, taking their physical body in exchange. But the ultimate fact is for them to stop looking for God’s power since they could never obtain it. This lesson is what allows Edward and Alphonse’s journey to come to an end. Not even Vegeta’s Ultra Ego could face such power.

5) Beerus

Vegeta’s inexperience with his new power would be his demise against the God of Destruction in his universe. We have seen Beerus fight toe-to-toe against Super Saiyan God Goku, and he has appeared concerned every time a Saiyan achieves a new power. Beerus is still the one that taught Vegeta how to obtain his new form.

With time, Vegeta will probably be able to surpass his teacher and maybe even get his godly power. But right now, Vegeta would need a lot of training to face one-on-one against Beerus.

6) Anti-Spiral (Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann)

From Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann, a being capable of warping his entire universe as they see fit, The Anti-Spiral would probably defeat Vegeta in seconds. Their abilities allow them to control each of the fabrics of the universe, space, and time.

Vegeta’s Ultra Ego power is not enough to fight a reality-warping, God-like being, as we have not seen such a battle in Dragon Ball. Anti-Spiral was created with the purpose of universe destruction, making them again a being like Zeno.

7) Zeno

The Omni-King inside Dragon Ball’s universe, Zeno can destroy and erase anything he likes with a simple thought. Theorized to be the strongest being in the multiverse, Zeno is leagues above Vegeta’s Ultra Ego.

Zeno can destroy entire timelines and universes at just a whim, scaring even those who work beside him. Vegeta’s power would not be able to even touch the Omni-King before he is erased from existence.

8) Kami Tenchi (Tenchi Muyo)

Kami Tenchi is a literal invincible being, Omnipotent, Omniscient, Omnipresent, and with no known weaknesses. This entity was created to be unmatched by any other being, and unless their opponent has a reality warping ability, no one can defeat them.

Vegeta’s power is light years away from achieving such power, not even with his Ultra Ego form. And right now, only Zeno could be a worthy opponent from the Dragon Ball universe.

