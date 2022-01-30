3 Dragon Ball characters who can wipe Naruto's Akatsuki in seconds (& 3 who will be destroyed by it)

With power scaling within Dragon Ball being so prevalent, it’s no surprise fans eventually started power scaling with other series. Many famous power scale debates, such as Goku vs. Superman, have arisen in this manner.

One of the most popular shows to power scale with Dragon Ball seems to be Naruto, and in particular, the Akatsuki are often used. For those unfamiliar, the Akatsuki are a band of criminal, high-threat ninja with unique powers, abilities, mannerisms, and tactics.

Here are three Dragon Ball characters who can wipe Naruto’s Akatsuki in seconds and three more who’ll be destroyed.

Dragon Ball characters would embarrass the Akatsuki

1) Zeno

Zeno, as seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the Omni-King of Universe 7, Zeno could erase all of the Akatsuki at any time he wished. Zeno’s temperament would also likely lead to the Akatsuki’s erasure before the fight begins, with how irritable Zeno has proven to be.

As someone who destroys planets for fun and erases universes when upset, Zeno is one character the Akatsuki couldn’t stand a chance against.

2) Whis

Whis, as seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As someone who uses Autonomous Ultra Instinct (AUI), Whis is yet another Dragon Ball character who the Akatsuki could have no answer for. Even with Itachi’s Sharingan, Whis will still be able to dodge without thinking or showing any indication of his actions.

Furthermore, this is in Whis’ base form, which he can use AUI and the Angel likely has more power than what’s been shown so far.

3) Beerus

Beerus, as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As Universe 7’s God of Destruction, Beerus is mighty, a skilled fighter, and has access to Hakai abilities. While it may not be as pretty as Whis or Zeno’s battles, Beerus will certainly plow his way through the Akatsuki with his Hakai eventually.

Since the Hakai erases people from existence instead of merely killing them, Nagato/Pain’s Rinne-Rebirth will be useless here.

Dragon Ball characters would be shamed by the Akatsuki

1) Frieza

Golden Frieza, as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While it may seem surprising, Frieza would undoubtedly lose versus the Akatsuki. Although the Golden Frieza powerup is undoubtedly impressive, power is something the Akatsuki can match in spades.

Frieza’s sadistic tendencies and quickness to anger would also better him against rational opponents like Itachi or Nagato/Pain. Frieza would undoubtedly lose versus the Akatsuki between his personality and power level.

2) Piccolo

Piccolo, as seen in the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Somewhat less surprising is Piccolo’s inclusion on this list. While the Super Namekian can contribute during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, the Akatsuki would likely fight to kill.

With no powerups received since Dragon Ball Z, it’s safe to say Piccolo’s power and skills are inferior to that of the average Akatsuki member. As a result, the Akatsuki inarguably wins versus Piccolo.

3) Krillin

Krillin, as seen in Z's Frieza saga (Image via Toei Animation)

Krillin is one of, if not the strongest, humans. However, he’d unfortunately still get wiped by the Akatsuki. Like Piccolo, Krillin’s Tournament of Power contributions in Super are irrelevant against the Akatsuki.

Although Krillin has more evasive tactics in his repertoire than the average Dragon Ball character, running isn’t enough versus the Akatsuki. In being forced to fight, Krillin loses this match brilliantly due to lack of power.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar